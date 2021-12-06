Errol Spence Gives Davis vs Cruz Prediction

UFC light heavyweight contender Jimmy Crute issued a statement following his brutal KO loss to Jamahal Hill at UFC Vegas 44. Hill needed just 48 seconds to drop Crute and knock him out with follow-up punches on the ground. For Hill, it was a huge bounceback win after getting finished by Paul Craig in devastating fashion in his last outing. For Crute, meanwhile, it was a brutal KO loss, and his second straight defeat via stoppage after losing via TKO to Anthony Smith in his last fight. To make matters worse, Crute appeared to suffer damage around the eye area of his face.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO