ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Kevin’s Gift Guide for Cooks and Bakers

By Kevin Lee Jacobs
agardenforthehouse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed some gift-ideas for the cook in your life? Maybe I can help. Here are the culinary workhorses of my own kitchen, all priced and saddled up for you:. Note: Most of these items can be purchased from local kitchen-supply stores. I’ve included Amazon links for those of you who prefer...

www.agardenforthehouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
SPY

The 75 Best Christmas Gifts for Dads 2021: Gear, Gadgets, Spirits & More

It’s the holiday season — so you better not forget about papa. The best Christmas gifts for dad this year are better than ever, and given all of the odd supply chain freakouts happening right now, it’s probably best to look over the best Christmas gifts for men now rather than later. Whatever you have in mind, just remember that this thoughtful gesture can serve as a humble thank you, letting him know you appreciate everything he’s done as a parent. However, searching for the best Christmas gifts for fathers can present challenges, especially if you’re dealing with a super-picky old...
NFL
ComicBook

ComicBook.com's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide for Tabletop

The holiday season is finally upon us, and if you are gathering a few people around the table to talk and catch up, why not break out a board game to make the event even better!. One of the easiest ways to instantly spice up your holidays is getting out one of your favorite board games to play, and while 2021 has experienced all kinds of delays across the games industry, there were still some amazing games that released this year in tabletop, and we're to break down which ones might be perfect for you and the best place to get them. You can start checking out our suggestions on the next slide!
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
talkandroid.com

TalkAndroid’s 2021 Christmas gift guide

Ahh, Christmas. That time of year for joy and laughter and food and last-minute shopping because life happened and you ran out of time and what will you do! We at TalkAndroid are here to give you a helping hand with some ideas for gifts (and stocking fillers) that you can easily buy online. No time-consuming queues or out-of-stock shelves – just select, click and check out.
LIFESTYLE
madison

The Beer Baron’s ultimate beer geek holiday gift guide

Buying beer-related gifts for a beer geek can seem easy. A great many people love beer, and there are many gifty items seeking to take advantage of that opportunity. The thing is, a pretty large majority of it is junk, and a seasoned beer fan is going to know junk when they see it. But even folks who spend a fair amount of time thinking about beer and money on beer and beer-adjacent things probably have an unspoken wish list.
DRINKS
Barbecuebible.com

Steven Raichlen’s Holiday Gift Guide for 2021

Black Friday already? That means that the holiday gift buying frenzy has started. If you’re like me, you regard a trip to the mall with about as much enthusiasm as an appointment at the dentist for a root canal. Well, fear not: we have you covered. With a cool new grill, like the wood-burning Burnie. And a new way to light it. A mega-blow torch called the SearPro. Once your grill is lit, amp up the taste with my Barbecue Flavor Grilling Gift Box. No coals in your stocking this year, but we wouldn’t say no to imported fragrant cherrywood smoking chunks. Quality meats? Order them from Holy Grail Steak. And for the ultimate live fire experience, there’s my Barbecue University—three days and nights of smoke and fire filled adventure at the luxurious Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in the South Carolina Lowcountry. Best of all, you can order all these gifts on line—without having to fight for a parking space at the mall.
SHOPPING
downtownmagazinenyc.com

Downtown’s Ultimate Gift Guide 2021

Each year, Downtown readers come to us asking what might be the best gifts to give this season. We took a look at this year’s greatest products from cooking to dining, fashion to beauty, and tech to culture to give our recommendations for the ultimate gift guide of 2021. Browse on for ideas on what to give each special person in your life this holiday season, from our hearts to yours.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Fred Astaire
NBC News

Why Our Place's Home Cook Duo is the perfect cooking gift

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. I bought myself Our Place’s Always Pan as...
SHOPPING
Design Week

Design Week’s 2021 Christmas gift guide

From formative new experiences, to pairs of socks people actually want to receive, here’s our guide for what to gift the designer in your life this Christmas. For the designer who likes to have fun with their sartorial choices, ChattyFeet socks are a good bet. A whole range of artists have been reimagined as socks – and the puns are everywhere, from David Sock-Knee, to Georgia O’Keefeet and Frida Callus. Check out the whole range via the ChattyFeet website.
RECIPES
explorebigsky.com

Explore Big Sky’s 2021 Gift and Gear Guide

Get your friends and family the best food on Earth from RegenMarket. Inspired by the agriculture that is at the heart of the West, RegenMarket is an online, membership-based market connecting consumers with Montana producers working to grow food with the planet’s future in mind. All products are produced using regenerative agriculture practices, which forms the base of the food chain for humans and land animals, ensuring the highest-level quality nutrients in your food. It’s also the process Patagonia founder and owner Yvon Chouinard believes may just save our planet from the harmful effects of climate change.
BIG SKY, MT
twincitieslive.com

Elizabeth’s Gift Guide

Elizabeth has gathered some local gift ideas that will have your friends and family all ready to get cooking, growing, and getting in on some DIY!. For the Gardener: Mother Earth Gardens, Minneapolis.
ELIZABETH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Yeast Bread#Bread Pan#Home Cooks#Bread Machine#Food Drink#European#Lemon Lime Juicer#Souffle Dish
flickdirect.com

FlickDirect's Holiday Gift Guide

The holidays are upon us and it's always hard to find something for everyone on your list, especially those who seem to have everything. Well, have no fear! We have compiled a fun guide to help you tackle that list. Box sets are making it high up on our gift...
SHOPPING
goodmorningamerica.com

Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes Gift Guides: Gifts for guys

It's gifting season and Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes is taking the struggle out of shopping for everyone on your list. Throughout November and December, 40 Boxes is featuring dozens of exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers. Throughout the gifting season, "GMA" viewers can shop gift guides specially curated by Tory herself.
BEAUTY & FASHION
worth.com

An Expert’s Guide to Gifting Stocks

When you ask your children or grandchildren what they want for the holidays, their list probably includes toys, electronics and items you don’t even understand. Most likely, they will enjoy the present for a few days and move on to the next thing. Wouldn’t it be great to give a gift that will last a lifetime? Have an impact? Give the gift of sharing in the growth of our economy over the decades ahead. Give the gift of stocks.
LIFESTYLE
Esquire

The Best Things in Amazon’s Luxury Gift Guide

Amazon, purveyor of everything under the sun, has done a bang-up job of curating special (aka expensive) accessories and pieces in its Luxury Stores gift guides. The always morphing curation of established and emerging designers is reliably the best collection of both stuff you knew you wanted and new discoveries worth having in your style arsenal. And when it comes to holiday shopping—both fleshing out your own wish list and buying for those who have been very nice—it’s a goldmine.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
primewomen.com

Harry & David’s Holiday Gift Guide

When you can’t be with your loved ones (or if you just want to send a special treat!), a gift from Harry & David is sure to brighten their day and send them warm wishes and kind thoughts. Whether you’re shopping for a foodie, someone with a sweet tooth, a...
SHOPPING
thepioneerwoman.com

The Pioneer Woman's Month of Christmas Cookies

When December rolls around, you can just picture chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose…and a big ol' batch of Christmas cookies baking in the oven. Okay, that's not how the song goes—but it should be! Few holiday traditions are as nostalgic as baking (and...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy