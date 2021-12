Well, that was one of the most uneventful weekends at the box office in some time. Unless you were someone who was particularly excited to see "Christmas With the Chosen: The Messengers," which cracked the top five with $4.1 million this weekend, it was pretty quiet, serving as something of a calm before the end-of-the-year storm. Even so, "Encanto," "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," and "Eternals" passed minor milestones over the past few days. Let's dig in.

