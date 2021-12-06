ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

The last night of Hanukkah

By Will Moclair
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cGAu0_0dF0kYFG00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Sunday is the final night of Hanukkah and locals gathered on the Fayetteville square to light the last candle of the menorah.

This was a ceremony put together by the Chabad Jewish Center of Northwest Arkansas.

Chabad Jewish Center of NWA celebrates the first night of Hanukkah

The Rabbi of the synagogue says after not being able to celebrate together last year due to the pandemic, this year was one of the most special he could remember.

“Hanukkah celebration always included a public celebration of the holiday spirit. Spreading the message spreading the joy bringing it out to the open, because the message is the try amp of light over darkness is important for everyone to know,” says Rabbi Mendel Greisman.

Homemade Latkes to celebrate Hanukkah

Rabbi Greisman adds this week is one of his favorite of the, he appreciates all of those who came out tonight for support, and he hopes to stay connected to all the Northwest Arkansas Jewish families he did not know before.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Fayetteville, AR
Society
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Walmart to host Season of Giving Campaign

Walmart Global Communications director and Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas board member Felicia McCranie announced in a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 8, that Walmart will once again be hosting its Season of Giving Campaign
BENTONVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy