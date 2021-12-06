ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New COVID-19 rules for international travelers entering US go into effect Monday

By KIRO 7 News Staff
A new COVID-19 mandate for any person coming to the United States from abroad will go into effect Monday.

Passengers will now need a negative COVID-19 test regardless of their vaccination status, and it must be taken one day before their flight.

The new rule announced days ago shortens the existing rule that requires a negative test up to three days before entering the country.

The White House said the new rules are needed as more cases of the omicron variant are showing up in the U.S. and worldwide.

“... I think travelers have been able to abide by the three-day requirement. We will communicate through a range of channels we’ve done in the past, but we don’t expect there to be an issue,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

With the three-day requirement being lowered to one, travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport told KIRO 7 it is better to be safe than sorry.

“I’ve never been too worried about it one way or the other. But if that’s what the rules are, then that’s what the rules are. As long as we can shorten that time span, I think that’s a good thing,” said John Roane, a traveler at SEA International Airport.

While the new rule affects incoming international flyers, who are required to be vaccinated, the White House said it is also considering possible new rules for domestic travel.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

