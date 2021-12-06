ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jazz Rocking: The Yale Undergraduate Jazz Collective’s “Night in Jazz-Rock Fusion” moves and grooves

By Camille Chang
Yale Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Yale Undergraduate Jazz Collective’s Dec. 3 concert ended on the reverberating last note of Chick Corea’s iconic jazz-rock fusion song “Spain,” a thunderous applause ripped through the Jonathan Edwards college theater. This, however, is only how the concert finished. How it started is much more interesting. In...

yaledailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norwalk Hour

Quartet to play ‘Charlie Brown holiday jazz’ Friday night

MIDDLETOWN — The Eric Mintel Jazz Quartet will perform Friday night at The Buttonwood Tree Performing Arts Center at 605 Main St. The concert runs from 7 to 10 p.m. “The EMQ’s Charlie Brown jazz holiday concerts have been a staple of the holidays for the last 20 years,” according to buttonwood.org. Songs include “Linus and Lucy”, “Christmas Time Is Here” and :Skating” and other Peanuts tunes by Vince Guaraldi and holiday favorites reworked by the quartet, the announcement said.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
jazzwise.com

We Jazz brings hot jazz to Freezin´ Finland

This place is cool. Not so big, but not super small either. First you must climb a flight of stairs, then you're in the middle of the cosy bar. On the left is the stage and in front of it, separated from the bar by a wall, is space for those who really want to hear the concert that is already playing. The Ilmiliekki Quartet is playing, an illustrious foursome with some of the most exciting names on the young Finnish jazz scene. Verneri Pohjola (pictured top), for example, plays the trumpet, and on this evening, he always plays it a little bit cloudy, with a melancholic undertone. Just as the sound of this band only sometimes rises and seeks its way into brightness and boldness. The bass is played by Antti Lötjönen, another busy player during the week of the We Jazz Festival. For he provides the rhythm in several bands, and one evening later even presents his own band, the Antti Lötjönen Quintet East, a combo with three wind players, including the two saxophonists Jonas Kullhammar and Otis Sandsjö from Sweden and of course trumpeter Verneri Pohjola. This quintet relies heavily on improvisational communication between each other, which however can get a little tiring over the course of a concert.
MUSIC
musicfestnews.com

Fusik, POCKiT Heat Up Cool Night at Clearwater Jazz Holiday Wanderlust

Fusik, POCKiT Heat Up Cool Night at Clearwater Jazz Holiday Wanderlust. Thanks to Trace Caley for the feature image and to Moise Linares and Angie Leonetti for the photos!. Two great tenor saxophone players, two great guitarists, two great bassists, two great drummers, and… just one great keyboard player. That barely begins to describe the superb night of fusion, funk, R&B, and jazz laid down by Fusik and POCKiT, two from a remarkable list of South Florida groups keeping this music alive and vibrant.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbie Hancock
Person
Chick Corea
hope.edu

Hope Visiting Jazz Artist Hosting Christmas Jazz on Dec. 8

Hope College jazz faculty visiting artist Stafford Hunter will host “Christmas Jazz and Cocoa,” his third concert of the school year, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. in the Great Room of the Jim and Martie Bultman Student Center. Hunter promises to provide the music if the members of...
HOLLAND, MI
jazzwise.com

Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival presents the Scottish Jazz Weekend this December

A diverse selection of Scottish rising stars and some international names gather for a weekend of jazz in all its forms. Scottish Jazz Weekend presents a programme that runs from the early days of jazz in New Orleans to modern jazz and music created in recent months. With seven concerts running from 10 -12 December 2021 live and online at Assembly Roxy. The Scottish Jazz Weekend is just one of the events Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival (EJBF) runs out with the main festival in July, thanks to funding from PLaCE.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Summer of Soul’ Rerecording Mixer Paul Hsu on Why Questlove Was Right Director for Doc

Maintaining the integrity of the archival footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival with performances by artists including Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, and Stevie Wonder was paramount in the making of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). For Hulu’s musical film and Black history documentary, the material comes together with new interviews in an edit by Joshua L. Pearson. Of the sound, rerecording mixer Paul Hsu says, “The whole task was really keeping that woven structure very much alive. “It’s a little bit of a high-wire act where you have...
MUSIC
South Bend Tribune

Kalamazoo's Western Jazz Collective plays brand-new music at Merrimans' Playhouse

SOUTH BEND — The Western Jazz Collective performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Merrimans’ Playhouse, 401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135. The Western Jazz Collective is a resident faculty ensemble in the School of Music at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. It includes Greg Jasperse (vocals), Scott Cowan (trumpet), Andrew Rathbun (saxophones), Matthew Fries (piano), Matt Landon (guitar), John Hébert (bass) and Keith Hall (drums).
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Yale#Jazz Fusion#Modern Jazz#Black Power#Weather Report
theresandiego.com

Jazz Series Every Tuesday Night At Madison On Park

Eat the eats and sip the sips while John Reynolds entertains with different ensembles. Eat the eats and sip the sips while John Reynolds entertains with different ensembles throughout Southern California at Madison on Park. Dinner reservations can be made through our website here. Space is limited so do not wait!
SAN DIEGO, CA
kuvo.org

On Stage — Latin Jazz Blowout

Latin Jazz on stage is both more primal (as is live music generally) and more electric (as in static in the air from the excitement of the audience). Tune in for KUVO’s performance archive show “On Stage” featuring live and local recordings of some of the greats: Barretto, Ruiz, Valentin, Valdés, and Palmieri.
DENVER, CO
thehudsonindependent.com

Jazz Forum newsletter- December

Friday & Saturday • December 10-11 @ 7 & 9:30 PM. The premier organist in jazz, and a regular winner of the DownBeat critics and readers polls, Joey DeFrancesco has morphed into a multi- instrumentalist and on his new highly acclaimed album More Music, he plays piano, trumpet and tenor sax.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
wskg.org

Classic Jazz: WSKG Classical with a beat

VESTAL, NY (WSKG) – Endless “Classic Jazz” can be heard on WSKG Classical’s newest music stream. Selections from Jazz Greats taken from the WSKG Classical library are available via the WSKG and NPR1 apps, iHeart and TuneIn, smart speakers and YourPublicRadio.org. The WSKG Classical jazz stream, which is “Commercial Free....
VESTAL, NY
Lockport Union-Sun

'Jazz at the Taylor' on Saturday

The Kenan Center’s Jazz at the Taylor Holiday Edition is back in person on the Taylor Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Mark Filsinger Quintet will perform their Tidings of Comfort and Jazz show, playing holiday favorites including “The Christmas Song,” “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” and selections from “The Nutcracker Suite.”
BUFFALO, NY
Yale Daily News

How are wknders responding to their Spotify Wrapped?

No. 1 Song: “Add It Up” – Nbhd Nick. “Spotify says my Audio Aura is wistful and confident. Wistful and confident?. “I’m not entirely sure how these two can go together, but I find it representative of the fact that my top 10 songs come straight off of my workout playlist and the next 10 come off my main character, deep feels playlist that I reserve exclusively for trying to romanticize my walk from Branford College to Sheffield-Sterling-Strathcona Hall. Indeed, the mix of starting the year amidst the throes of the pandemic back home and finishing it amidst the crazy that has been my first semester at Yale really did create dual personalities for my Wrapped aura. I ended up spending approximately 17 days of my life this year listening to Spotify, none of which I regret — although the brief foray into alt-communist punk was a strange era. It does feel like a lot of time, but seems to pale in comparison to my friends’ literal months of lofi hip hop study beats.”
MUSIC
Shropshire Star

'Blue-drenched soloing' on the cards at Shrewsbury jazz night

Jazz lovers in Shropshire are expecting an evening of "exciting interplay and virtuosic blues-drenched soloing" on Saturday, December 11. For that is when the Nigel Price Organ Trio +1 is due to visit The Hive Music and Media Centre for a Shrewsbury Jazz Network event. Nigel Price is described as...
MUSIC
wmky.org

Rodney Kendrick on Sunday Night Jazz Showcase

Program #342 (December 5 at 8:00pm) Though he cites Duke Ellington and Thelonius Monk as his earliest inspirations, Rodney Kendrick’s unique percussive and harmonic piano style, due to a distinctive blend of classic jazz piano, 70’s funk, and gospel, stems from his unique upbringing and artistic development. Born in 1960...
THEATER & DANCE
Denver Post

The 10 best jazz albums of 2021

December means “best of” list time. And here’s the list I think about putting together all year long. My criteria are pretty simple: What albums, out of the hundreds that come my way every 12 months, am I liable to put on again and again? What surprises me every time I hit play? What invention and beauty sets one piano trio date, say, apart from the others?
DENVER, CO
Yale Daily News

The Strongest Shape: 60 Seconds on the Triangle

On Friday Dec. 3, 2021, I became a musician. It all began Nov. 3, when Thomas C. Duffy, Yale professor of music and director of University Bands, sent an open call email looking for 10 people to play the triangle at the end of the song “Power and Light” during the Yale Concert Band’s originally scheduled, though ultimately postponed, Nov. 12 concert. When I was forwarded this email, I was admittedly a bit hesitant. In the fifth grade I had a brief stint with the guitar, but I was no musician, and I like to go to bed early, so the 8 p.m. call time was pushing it. Amidst all of my talking myself out of it, though, there was another voice in my head telling me to just go for it, that I would probably never get the chance to do something like this again. So I emailed the professor, volunteering.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy