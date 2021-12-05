ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

This Is The No.1 Sign You've Found "The One"

thezoereport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople date for a number of reasons. Some put themselves out there for the simple joy of meeting someone new and possibly making a friend or developing a casual relationship. However, there are also those who view the practice as a means to find a life partner. For those who fall...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
pwrker

Signs You’ve Met Your Twin Flame

Your twin flame, also known as your mirror soul, simply refers to a person that’s a true reflection of your character and personality. Your twin flame is the perfect mirror of who you are. They share in your interests, dreams, fears, and insecurities. It’s essentially like the real you.
Daily Californian

Now you’ve seen me

Over the summer, I was a member of The Daily Californian’s senior editorial board. At our final meeting — affectionately referred to as desk signing — outgoing editors are expected to give goodbye speeches. I must’ve missed that announcement because I showed up completely unprepared. What made things worse was...
BERKELEY, CA
The Portland Mercury

that new sound you've been looking for

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I remember it was middle school, maybe earlier. Our teacher was out sick, and we had a substitute filling in for us. Relegated to reading assignments a few students got bored and distracted then began to talk and act out. The substitute reminded us to raise our hands and ask questions but otherwise to respect each other's learning environments. A few students continued on with their talking and joke telling. The substitute then announced, "Fine, if you all are done with your readings, you're ready for the work sheets." and passed out the papers for us to complete. A few continued their talking and acting out. The substitute then announced, "Students, I know this may not seem important to you now, but the fact that all of you are together in this classroom represents years of struggle. When I was a child, I wasn't allowed in a classroom like this until myself and others fought for our education. We fought and won that right to education, so that the next generation, all of you here today, would be able to right the next wrongs of our society. And we are counting on you. So please raise your hand and ask questions if you need help, but otherwise please focus on your readings and finish your assignments." A few students continued on with their talking and joke telling. One of the few chortled, "Yes, that's correct, she fought for you to be here, so you better behave and act right, or you'll ruin it for the whole lot of you." The substitute responded, "That's incorrect young one, we didn't fight for one race or group of people to have the right to education, we fought so that all of you, even little shits like you, could learn together with each other."
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#Matchmaking#Hobbies#Luma
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Here's a Sure Sign You've Had COVID

The New York Times reports more than 775,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and more than 48 million have had the virus. However, many others have likely had COVID but weren't tested or were asymptomatic and didn't realize they had it. While it's impossible to know if you've been infected without seeing a physician or getting tested, there are signs you've had it. COVID affects everyone differently, but according to virus and medical experts Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with, here are the symptoms to watch out for that indicate you've had COVID. (Get tested to make sure!) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
thezoereport.com

Your Trust Issues Could Be A Sign Of This Common Attachment Style

In relationships, fulfilling your needs and wants as well as those of your partner is challenging to say the least, especially when everyone is bringing their own learned behaviors and baggage to the table. These personal and nuanced experiences shape how one interacts with another, leading to a specific attachment style that may not always match that of one’s partner. That’s why it’s important to understand these patterns in oneself (and one’s partner) to not only better communicate and satisfy each other’s needs but also set the relationship up for long-term success.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
HollywoodLife

Jeremy Meeks Reveals His Secret To Co-Parenting With His Exes: ‘My Kids Changed My Life’

The ‘True To The Game 3’ star spoke about how his children are his biggest motivator in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. While being both an actor and model takes up plenty of time, Jeremy Meeks, 37, values his relationship and time with his kids above all else. The Dear Best Friend star explained his the secrets to co-parenting with his ex-wife Melissa Meeks, 41, and ex-girlfriend Chloe Green, 30, as well as the special bond he has with his two sons and stepson in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Rebel Wilson Says She “Got a Lot of Pushback” From Her Team Following Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson isn’t sure why everyone is so obsessed with actress’ looks, but she says her own decision to lose weight was about taking up a healthy approach to eating — even if her team thought it was a bad idea. While speaking to the BBC for a recent interview, the actress says her own team questioned her decision to focus on being a healthier her, with Wilson pointing to her success playing the “funny fat girl.” “I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually here in Hollywood when I said, ‘OK, I’m going to do this year of health....
WEIGHT LOSS
The US Sun

Mum-of-21 shares incredible tour of their enormous home, including a library and the kids have their own bathroom

THE parents of 21 kids, Jared and Shelly Wallace have shown off their enormous home that leaves plenty of room for their large brood. Although one would expect with such a large family like the Wallaces's would struggle to make room for everyone, the popular YouTubers - who go by the name "Crazy Middles" boast a stunningly large house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Gossip

Tori and Zach Roloff Provide Pregnancy Update: What Scares Them Most?

It is officially official. About three weeks ago, Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff confirmed they were expecting their third child, breaking the blessed news on Instagram. "We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!" Tori wrote as a caption to beautiful photos of her and her immediate family online, adding:
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer K1KA dies aged 21

Twitch streamer K1KA has sadly passed away at the tender age of 21, family and friends have confirmed on Thursday, December 9. Serbian streamer K1KA, who described herself as an “Ex semi-pro CS:GO player who’s now learning to play League of Legends,” was just 21 at the time of her passing.
ENTERTAINMENT
kiss951.com

9 Gift Ideas You’ve Seen On TV

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
TV & VIDEOS
Marie Claire

You've Got the Power

Michelle Obama's arm-baring dresses, Hillary Clinton's statement pantsuits, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's omnipresent It bag: These pieces, just like the women who wear them, leave a lasting impression. "We have mental associations with clothing, based on the people who wear these pieces," explains Shakaila Forbes-Bell, a U.K.-based fashion psychologist. "When we wear the same clothes, we subconsciously embody the traits we associate with those people."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Experts Say Mindfulness Will Continue Its Reign In 2022

When it comes to staying healthy these days, it seems more and more people are going for an inside-out approach, making mindfulness the trend du jour. Even though 2020 was a challenging year for most, 2021 had plenty of hurdles as well, from navigating going back to the office after working from home to plain old trying-to-socialize again after getting out of practice. Perhaps you’d finally gotten used to your WFH schedule — following a morning routine, starting with meditation or yoga, then making a healthy breakfast before getting into work mode. But then it got disrupted and some of the healthful habits you’d acquired over the past two years suddenly fell by the wayside.
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy