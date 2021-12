Finally, fans will get to see the return of Minshew Mania! However, this time it will be with the Philadelphia Eagles. Former Jacksonville Jaguars sixth-round pick, Gardner Minshew II, will make his first start with his new team as Jalen Hurts was ruled questionable on the final injury report with an ankle injury. With the Eagles’ game against the New York Jets set to take place in less than an hour, the team decided to make Hurts inactive, giving the nod to Minshew for his first start since being traded by the Jags.

7 DAYS AGO