Great Barrington, MA

BUSINESS BRIEFS: CDCSB business talk with Jane Iredale; Greylock earns Next Century Award; BCC Foundations of Mental Health program; MCLA Business Dept. earns ACBSP accreditation

By Amy Krzanik
theberkshireedge.com
 7 days ago

CDCSB Small Business Assistance Program presents Jane Iredale virtual talk. GREAT BARRINGTON — The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) will present a talk by cosmetics entrepreneur and founder Jane Iredale as part of its Small Business Assistance Program, in concert with the Berkshire Entrepreneurs Forum. The virtual talk, "From...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Health Education#Mcla Business Dept#Acbsp#Zoom
