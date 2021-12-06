ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Suspected DUI driver crashes into building following hit-and-run crash in Fresno, police say

By Kellie Helton
 7 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after he crashed into a building following a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 7:30 P.M., officers responded to the area of Peach and Olive avenues after several people called 9-1-1 to report a hit-and-run crash involving two cars.

Police say a driver, identified as Jaime Martinez, 31, crashed into a car and sped away down Peach, leaving his front bumper and license plate behind at the scene. Other than some minor cuts and bruises, police say nobody was injured in the crash.

Within minutes, officers learned several more people had called 9-1-1 to report a car matching the description of the Martinez’s vehicle driving recklessly in the area.

After reaching the intersection of Kings Canyon and Peach avenues, police say Martinez crashed his car into the front of a permanently closed business, causing some minor damage to the building.

Following the crash, officers say Martinez got out of his car and began to run away before he was confronted by a witness attempting to stop him.

Police say Martinez told the witness that he had a firearm on him, so the witness backed away and waited for officers to arrive.

When officers found Martinez at a nearby Walmart, they say he appeared to be highly intoxicated, leading him to be evaluated for DUI.

At the time of his arrest, Martinez was reportedly on felony probation for a prior hit-and-run crash and DUI.

Officers say he will be facing new charges of hit-and-run and DUI following Sunday’s crashes.

