ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Concerns over new variants lead to long booster shot lines

By Greg Bradbury
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIu65_0dF0gsHA00

Vaccine sites across Pima County were busy over the weekend.

"Most adults are coming in for their boosters," Chandler Garcia, who was helping to run the Pima County Health Department vaccine site at the Abrams Public Health Center, said.

This led to some long lines over the weekend.

"I think the longest someone waited was 45 minutes to an hour," Garcia said on Sunday.

However, for those with an appointment the wait was relatively quick.

Nick Yancy had an appointment for his booster shot and waited about 20 minutes.

"We just want to stay as protected as we can because they don't know much about the new variant yet," Yancy said. "There could be future variants and it's just better to be fully protected all the time."

The vaccine clinic was not just for those getting boosters, but children as well.

Keeley Hurley brought her two daughters for their second doses.

"We just want to make sure everyone in the house is protected," Hurley said. She added that with her kids back to full in-person learning this helps with the quarantine process when there are close contacts.

The county has a number of vaccine sites. To find the one closest to you, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Pfizer to seek authorization for teen COVID booster shots amid omicron variant concern, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Pfizer/BioNTech is planning to seek emergency use authorization (EUA) that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to receive a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine booster, according to several reports. On Nov. 19, vaccine boosters were approved for ages 18 and older, having previously only been authorized for those with...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
wbtw.com

Local officials push for booster shots amid holidays, Omicron concerns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Leaders from the federal level, all the way to the local level are encouraging COVID-19 booster shots. That’s as scientists closely watch the new Omicron variant out of South Africa. Leaders at Tidelands Health say they hope demand for the booster shots increases. “Science tells...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
County
Pima County, AZ
NBC12

Are booster shots effective against the omicron variant?

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In the past weeks, the omicron coronavirus variant has made its way into the United States. The variant is still in its youth here, as delta continues to dominate the landscape. Knowledge about omicron is still limited at this point. “There’s still a lot we don’t...
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Lines#Boosters
CBS San Francisco

Travel Restrictions Begin Amid Growing Concerns Over The New COVID Omicron Variant

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — International travelers prepared to fly out of SFO Sunday night as nations around the world raced to contain the new COVID variant. Starting Monday, the U.S. will ban travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region. Scientists are still trying to figure out how dangerous and contagious the Omicron strain is. “If someone who’s been infected with Delta is well protected from this and someone who is fully boosted is also well protected from this, that could be a pretty good backstop from this becoming really epidemic in the United States,” said former FDA...
TRAVEL
CBS Philly

Health Officials Push COVID-19 Boosters As Concern Grows Over Vaccine Effectiveness With Omicron Variant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Right now there is concern from Wall Street to Main Street as COVID-19 infections rise again in the U.S. It’s happening as health authorities worldwide size up the threat posed by the new omicron variant. The CDC has expanded its vaccine guidance to recommend all U.S. adults get a booster shot. Officials say it will take a few more weeks before we know if the current vaccines protect against omicron. As concern grows over the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, the CDC issued new guidance saying “everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster six months after their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy