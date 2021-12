Let’s Evaluate What Causes Big Red Heartbreak: It is a mocked and well-known fact by now that Nebraska must have done something to upset the football gods. For the first time in NCAA football history, a team has lost nine games all by single digits. What makes the sting even more brutal is that eight of the losses came to team from the strong Big Ten conference and the other against sixth-ranked Oklahoma from the Big 12 conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO