Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has pitched a plan that will allow businesses in the state to pay taxes in crypto?urrency. In his speech in Tallahassee on Thursday, DeSantis said a number of crypto-related proposals were included in the state budget for 2022. Among them is the budgeting of $200,000 to his state's financial services department to enable it to accept taxes from Florida-based firms in cryptocurrency.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO