Falcons lose to Bucs: Studs and duds from Week 13

Scoring points is something the Atlanta Falcons simply haven’t been able to do this season with any kind of consistency. Good drives have been few and far between and even when the team converts an early third down, you can practically count on the drive stalling out a few plays later.

Obviously the talent level of this roster isn’t great, but the team still appears to be leaving points on the field each and every week. Here are this week’s studs and duds from Atlanta’s 30-17 loss to Tampa Bay.

Stud: Mike Davis

Mike Davis was really good today, and that’s not something we have said very often this season. He totaled 32 yards on the ground, including a 17-yard touchdown run to open the game, but he also added another 37 receiving yards. This is easily the best Davis has looked this year and hopefully it’s something he can replicate down the stretch of the season.

Dud: Jalen Mayfield

Jalen Mayfield was thrown into the fire back in Week 1 and the third-round pick out of Michigan has really struggled in pass protection this season. However, the problem is the Falcons have no one else to play in place of Mayfield with Dalman and Hennessy rotating at center. Josh Andrews clearly hasn’t shown enough to the coaching staff to warrant replacing Mayfield, so this could be as good as it gets for awhile.

Stud: Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson has done a little bit of everything this season and performed at a high level regardless of what the team has asked of him. If the Falcons are looking to get Patterson even more involved, I know a number of positions that should be up for competition. Perhaps the team should try him out at guard next week.

Dud: Deion Jones

Deion Jones has not played up to his contract this season. For a Falcons team short on both talent and cap space, it would make some sense if the team shopped him around during the offseason. Jones has an impressive, athletic skill set, however, he hasn’t been a great fit in Dean Pees’ defense this season.

Stud: Russell Gage

Russell Gage had a fumble that took away the Falcons’ momentum on offense, but to be fair, the offense would have probably stalled out anyways. Gage ended the afternoon with 130 yards on 11 catches. This was undoubtedly his best game of the season and hopefully one that he can build upon going forward.

Dud: The entire defensive secondary

Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin absolutely cooked this Falcons secondary today. Gronk accounted for two touchdowns on the afternoon and Mike Evans added another 99 yards. Godwin himself broke the Tampa Bay franchise record for receptions in a game (15), which is also the highest of any receiver in the NFL this season.