ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons lose to Bucs: Studs and duds from Week 13

By Deen Worley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L7kpC_0dF0fLYK00

Scoring points is something the Atlanta Falcons simply haven’t been able to do this season with any kind of consistency. Good drives have been few and far between and even when the team converts an early third down, you can practically count on the drive stalling out a few plays later.

Obviously the talent level of this roster isn’t great, but the team still appears to be leaving points on the field each and every week. Here are this week’s studs and duds from Atlanta’s 30-17 loss to Tampa Bay.

Stud: Mike Davis

Mike Davis was really good today, and that’s not something we have said very often this season. He totaled 32 yards on the ground, including a 17-yard touchdown run to open the game, but he also added another 37 receiving yards. This is easily the best Davis has looked this year and hopefully it’s something he can replicate down the stretch of the season.

Dud: Jalen Mayfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSzEQ_0dF0fLYK00
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Jalen Mayfield was thrown into the fire back in Week 1 and the third-round pick out of Michigan has really struggled in pass protection this season. However, the problem is the Falcons have no one else to play in place of Mayfield with Dalman and Hennessy rotating at center. Josh Andrews clearly hasn’t shown enough to the coaching staff to warrant replacing Mayfield, so this could be as good as it gets for awhile.

Stud: Cordarrelle Patterson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JWeh_0dF0fLYK00
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Cordarrelle Patterson has done a little bit of everything this season and performed at a high level regardless of what the team has asked of him. If the Falcons are looking to get Patterson even more involved, I know a number of positions that should be up for competition. Perhaps the team should try him out at guard next week.

Dud: Deion Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1mqX_0dF0fLYK00
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Deion Jones has not played up to his contract this season. For a Falcons team short on both talent and cap space, it would make some sense if the team shopped him around during the offseason. Jones has an impressive, athletic skill set, however, he hasn’t been a great fit in Dean Pees’ defense this season.

Stud: Russell Gage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1may91_0dF0fLYK00
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Russell Gage had a fumble that took away the Falcons’ momentum on offense, but to be fair, the offense would have probably stalled out anyways. Gage ended the afternoon with 130 yards on 11 catches. This was undoubtedly his best game of the season and hopefully one that he can build upon going forward.

Dud: The entire defensive secondary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFOWX_0dF0fLYK00
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin absolutely cooked this Falcons secondary today. Gronk accounted for two touchdowns on the afternoon and Mike Evans added another 99 yards. Godwin himself broke the Tampa Bay franchise record for receptions in a game (15), which is also the highest of any receiver in the NFL this season.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons all-time great passes away at the age of 77

If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons have not been known for during their history, it is having dominant pass rushers. In their 50 plus years of being a team, they have struggled to find dominant sack artists. However, they have had a couple through the years, and sadly...
NFL
ninetynineyards.com

Is Matt Ryan done in Atlanta?

Matt Ryan has been a superstar in Atlanta. It’s hard to argue that the five time Pro Bowler and 2016 All Pro hasn’t been the best QB in Falcons’ franchise history. But all good things must come to an end. Despite posting his best completion percentage since 2018, Ryan’s performance...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign former Atlanta Falcons running back

The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to stockpile talent with the most important part of the 2021 season ahead. On Wednesday, the Cowboys announced a new addition with strong connections to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. “Cowboys signed RB Ito Smith to the practice squad, they announced,” Michael Gehlken of the Dallas...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: This may end up being the fate for Calvin Ridley

There is no denying that Calvin Ridley has had a disappointing fourth year with the Atlanta Falcons. After a year in which he set career highs in all major statistics for a wide receiver, he has done virtually nothing. A large reason for that is the fact that he has had to sit out numerous games due to his mental health, which he should always prioritize over the game of football.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
ClutchPoints

Falcons give concerning update on Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been away from the team since late October while he deals with mental health struggles. The Falcons placed the 26-year-old on the non-football injury list earlier this season. As of Monday, Ridley is eligible to be activated and return to the team,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Davis#American Football#Bucs#Studs#The Atlanta Falcons
USA Today

Best photos from Falcons' Week 12 matchup vs. Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons are beating up on the Jacksonville Jaguars early in the third quarter of their Week 12 matchup. Cordarrelle Patterson has two touchdowns, Matt Ryan has been sharp and the Falcons currently lead, 21-3. Let’s take a look at the best photos from today’s game thus far. We’ll...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
buccaneers.com

Bucs Protect Former Falcons CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson in Week 13

With their cornerback position continuing to be in flux from week to week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have included veteran corner Blidi Wreh-Wilson on their list of protected squad players in Week 13. The Buccaneers' protection list is the same as it has been the last two weeks: Wreh-Wilson, kicker Jose Borregales, tight end Darren Fells and wide receiver Breshad Perriman.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Falcons takeaways from Week 12 win over Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons bounced back following two tough losses in a row against the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots in a span of four days (Nov. 14 to Nov. 18). Atlanta could only manage a measly three points in both of those games … combined. However, their fate was...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy