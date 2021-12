Ahead of the season, the 6-foot-11, 265-pound Jonas Valanciunas—one of the league’s most destructive bigs from within 10 feet of the rim—worked on his three-point shot. The massive Lithuanian said he was motivated by the evolving role of the big man in the NBA, but surely in the back of his mind he must’ve also been thinking about his newfound place on the Pelicans: alongside Zion Williamson, in what will soon be one of the most enbeefed frontcourts to ever grace an NBA floor. Any dummy can remember this one weird trick for a juiced-up NBA offense: 1) obtain a Zion 2) direct Zion at rim 3) employ shooters. It would behoove any Zion-adjacent center to space the floor the way Steven Adams couldn’t.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO