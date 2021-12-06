ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Scoreless in 15 minutes

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Murphy closed with zero points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal across 15...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks take on the Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks (10-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-17, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with New Orleans. He ranks eighth in the league averaging 25.5 points per game. The Pelicans are 5-9 against Western Conference opponents. New...
NBA
Riverside Press Enterprise

Clippers’ Reggie Jackson held scoreless in defeat

LOS ANGELES — Reggie Jackson’s up-and-down season continued with a sharp drop Sunday in the Clippers’ 105-90 loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Clippers’ enthusiastic guard — who is averaging 17.5 points per game — was held scoreless for the first time this season, shooting 0 for 5 from the field and even missing his one free throw. Part of that was because he was saddled by four quick fouls and played a season-low 21 minutes, 14 seconds, including just seven in the first half.
NBA
CBS Sports

Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Scoreless in nine straight

Wahlstrom has gone without a point in nine straight games. The Islanders are last in the NHL with 32 goals, and Wahlstrom is second on the team with five. It's unclear when he'll get a chance to add to that total, as the team's schedule has been interrupted due to COVID-19 concerns.
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pelicans to sign Gary Clark

Shams Charania: The New Orleans Pelicans are signing forward Gary Clark to a non-guaranteed deal for the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Clark joins the Pelicans via the NBA G League’s Mexico City Capitanes. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez. Missed this while I was...
NBA
State
Virginia State
drexeldragons.com

OSU Holds Drexel Scoreless In First Home Match

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Dragons battled against a dominant nationally ranked Oklahoma State team, but the Cowboys came up victorious 45-0. OSU was individually ranked from 125-285, taking home wins in all 10 bouts. With three matches under its belt, Drexel moves to 1-2 overall heading into another pair of duals next weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Sports

49ers' Trey Sermon: Moves to IR

Sermon (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Head coach Kyle Shanahan seemed to hint this designation was on the table Friday, as the rookie evidently suffered a sprain serious enough to cause him to miss significant time. It's been a disappointing campaign for the Ohio State product, and while Sermon will be eligible to return before the end of the season, it's hard to envision a scenario where the running back emerges as the main ball carrier.
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Jaxson Hayes, Trey Murphy, Jose Alvarado sent to Birmingham in G League

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned center Jaxson Hayes and forward Trey Murphy III to the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. Additionally, the Pelicans have transferred two-way player Jose Alvarado to Birmingham. Hayes, 6-11, 220, has appeared in 143 games...
NBA
numberfire.com

Suns' JaVale McGee starting on Friday in place of Deandre Ayton (illness)

Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. McGee will get the start on Friday with Deandre Ayton sidelined due to an illness. Our models expect him to play 16.8 minutes against the Celtics. McGee's Friday projection includes 10.0 points, 6.3...
NBA
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres, 'Canes scoreless

It’s the first meeting between the Sabres and Hurricanes since Nov. 14, 2019. That night, Carolina emerged victorious in OT, 5-4, at KeyBank Center. Tonight, Buffalo debuts a new goalie - Malcolm Subban, acquired Thursday from the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Scoreless in return

Batum closed Wednesday's 114-111 victory over the Celtics with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal across 15 minutes. Batum missed the Clippers' previous nine games while in COVID-19 protocols, so some rust was to be expected. He'll likely be more productive as he gets back into a rhythm, but the veteran is only a fringe fantasy asset even when ramped up and healthy.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Otto Porter: Scores 15 points from bench

Porter racked up 15 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and six rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 104-94 win over Portland. Porter put together a fantastic night of shooting from the bench while the starters had difficulty finding the bottom of the basket in Wednesday's win. His floor isn't well-established, but he's doing enough to be considered a waiver wire add in most formats.
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Grizzlies set NBA mark with 73-point winning margin

2021-12-03 06:18:02 GMT+00:00 - Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a franchise record for points and the biggest winning margin in NBA history, 152-79 over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The previous NBA record for largest margin of victory was 68, by...
NBA
waer.org

Trey Redfield

On Tuesday, Syracuse men's basketball kept it close as it possibly could against No. 6 Villanova. But the Wildcats are not the only team the Orange are reliving a historic rivalry with this week. WAER’s Trey Redfield looks into an old Big East foe SU will face this Saturday.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Starting for resting KD

Johnson will start Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports. With Kevin Durant resting on the second half of a back-to-back, Johnson will move into the lineup at one forward spot for his first start of the season. Johnson played 25 minutes Tuesday night at Dallas, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scheduled to sit Monday

Dinwiddie is expected to sit out Monday's game against the Pacers for rest purposes, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports. After Sunday's 102-90 loss to the Raptors, the Wizards will wrap up their road back-to-back set in Indiana. Heading into Sunday's contest, Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Dinwiddie would rest for one of the games, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. Since Dinwiddie played 31 minutes and produced nine points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in the losing effort, he looks on track to sit out Monday.
NBA

