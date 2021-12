Much like Parsons School of Design, which collaborates with the other colleges at The New School on a regular basis, the founding of Aalto University in Finland was built upon a deeply collaborative effort. Finland’s second largest university was formed in 2010 as the result of a merger of three universities: Helsinki University of Technology, the Helsinki School of Economics, and the University of Art and Design Helsinki. The coming together of these three former esteemed institutions has allowed for greater interdisciplinary education and research across diverse fields of study.

