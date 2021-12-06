ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home Release in China Still Unclear

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man: No Way Home is set for release here in the United States in just one weeks' time. While Sony should be thrilled with the box office receipts from the biggest theater market in the world, the studio may be losing out on a substantial revenue stream elsewhere. Insiders (via THR)...

comicbook.com

Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's epic runtime has been confirmed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's runtime has been revealed. According to the various outlets who now have tickets on sale, the upcoming movie clocks in at 148 minutes. As lengthy MCU entries go, this puts Tom Holland's multiverse-swinging flick in fourth position behind Avengers: Endgame, Eternals and Avengers: Infinity War. With...
MOVIES
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
mycentraloregon.com

Venom 2 streaming free: Where to watch Let There Be Carnage online Is it on Netflix or HBO?

Here’s options for downloading or watching Venom 2 streaming full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Venom 2 available to stream? Is watching Venom 2 on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Venom 2 for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Cast Teases Ned Becoming Hobgoblin, "There's A Moment"

Spider-Man: No Way Home's cast just teased the idea of Ned becoming the Hobgoblin. Tom Holland deadpanned, "There's a moment though," before they all started laughing. He also asks Jacob Batalon to imagine a movie where the two were on opposite sides. Zendaya quickly gets the two to move along. But, people will always have their eyebrows raised when Holland jokes around like this because of his track record. Rumors about some other secret villain hiding in this film have swirled for months now. Whispers about Venom, speculation about bringing back another one of the MCU villains like Mysterio, just having Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin finance the entire disaster have plagued online forums for over a year now. It's been hard to avoid spoilers about this film on any social media and the marketing team is just leaning into the chaos at this point. Check out the video of the other theories down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Disney+ Release Date Revealed

Marvel's Eternals will be released on Disney+ on January 12, 2022. The official Eternals Disney+ release date was announced today on the Eternals official Twitter account, confirming early speculative reports about the streaming date. Marvel fans have been speculating whether Eternals would stream on Disney+ in time for the Christmas holiday, but that clearly is not in Disney's plans. It may be a prudent move to save Eternals' release until next month; after all, Marvel wants its fans wholly focused on getting out to theaters from mid-December on to see Spider-Man: No Way Way Home. Why offer any big incentive to say home?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi: Kevin Feige Says Marvel Was Worried How Audiences Would React to Non-English Opening

Marvel Studios embraced the Chinese fantasy genre of wuxia in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' opening scene. In it, Wenwu searches for the fabled city of Ta Lo. He meets Li on the city's border. The two fight at first but quickly fall in love. The characters speak in Mandarin, with subtitles appearing on the screen throughout the scene. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige admits feeling concerned that the sequence might not go over well with mainstream movie audiences. His worries appear to have been unfounded. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings proved successful enough to warrant a sequel and a new Disney+ series from the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton.
MOVIES
Game Informer Online

Tom Holland May Be In Three More Spider-Man Films, New No Way Home Posters Released

With Spider-Man: No Way Home set to release in just a few weeks, Sony producer Amy Pascal has revealed that we’ll be seeing more of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Pascal said No Way Home is not the last Spider-Man movie Sony Pictures Entertainment is making with Marvel Studios in a new interview with Fandango. She also revealed that Holland’s next movie will be the first in a new trilogy.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Look Reveals a Spider-Man in Trouble

Doctor Octopus is back and has Spider-Man in his clutches in a new image from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The image, released as part of Fandango's holiday movie preview, shows Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) with Spidey (Tom Holland), still in his Iron Spider suit, wrapped in his mechanical arms. Molina's Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 is one of several past cinematic Spider-Man villains reprising their roles in No Way Home. Tom Holland says Molina's return was, at least in part, his idea. "When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, 'Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off'," Holland said while speaking to Empire Magazine. "'But there's just no way it's going to work. You're just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It's just not going to happen.' But it did happen. And it's crazy."
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Ticket Scalpers are On the Loose

Ticket-selling for Spider-Man: No Way Home has already kickstarted and I think it's already safe to say that the Tom Holland-led superhero movie is not only the most anticipated film Marvel Cinematic Universe film this year, it's also certainly the most important. As tickets for the film have already been made available for purchase online ahead of its release in a few weeks' time, it's apparently getting extra hard for some to secure themselves a seat at the theater.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Watch The Opening Scene of SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have released the opening scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s only the first minute, but it shows us where the story for the next film picks up. It actually starts right at the point where Spider-Man: Far From Home ends, and what Peter Parker’s first reaction is to getting outed by J. Jonah Jameson. Check it out!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Universal Reveals When Movies Will Arrive On Peacock After Theatrical Debut

Universal Pictures was one of the first studios to strike new theatrical distribution deals in the wake of the pandemic. This week, the studio took things a step further and officially incorporated its streaming service into those theatrical plans moving forward. Universal announced on Thursday that most of its theatrical films, beginning with its slate in 2022, will be made available on Peacock 45 days after their big screen debut.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ IMAX Banner Is Breathtaking

The latest IMAX banner for Spider-Man: No Way Home will leave your jaw on the floor. It’s no secret that many look down upon the official posters that have been released for the most recent Spider-Man trilogy. The posters are fine but they do leave something to be desired, especially when compared to the spell-binding posters the Sam Raimi trilogy or Andrew Garfield duology. Luckily, IMAX has brought the goods for their latest banner for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sony Surprises PlayStation Fans With Unexpected Freebie

Sony has surprised PlayStation fans with an unexpected freebie. Usually, when Sony does this, it's a free PS4 game or a free PS5 game, or at least something free on PS4 and PS5, but not this time. The new freebie comes the way of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which, according to Sony will allow owners to redeem a free voucher code for one standard ticket to see the upcoming Uncharted movie.
VIDEO GAMES
screenanarchy.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME: The Dolby Poster is Here

Anticipation for the Spider-Man: No Way Home is high, to say the least. Breaking advance sales records and crashing online ticket selling platforms is a sure sign of it. And with a movie franchise this massive you want to see it in the best way possilbe. One of those ways, in the States, is in a Dolby Cinema. And with that comes the Dolby poster reveal for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Days Before SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Is Released, Andrew Garfield Once Again Denies Being In The Movie

Andrew Garfield has had a couple of big movies come out this year, and that's led to the actor being besieged by questions about potentially returning as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He's continuously denied it, but that hasn't stopped reporters from asking again and again whether Garfield will be donning that familiar red and blue suit in the Marvel Studios threequel.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Eternals’ Director Chloe Zhao Explains the Eastern Philosophy Behind Her Marvel Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Chinese viewers may not get a chance to catch the Chloe Zhao-helmed Marvel movie “Eternals” in theaters due to China’s thorny relationship with the director, but the film’s meshing of Eastern and Western ideas has nonetheless appealed to some Chinese viewers. Many reviewers on the Douban social media platform who have seen the film — presumably through illicit means — have commented on how excited they are to identify with what they feel are Chinese elements buried within the typical Marvel superhero showmanship. One wrote: “Chloe Zhao really is a Chinese person in her bones — at the end, she even...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This twisted Netflix psychological horror movie has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals are here and you won’t believe how good they are! As we’ve documented on several occasions now, 2021’s lucrative book-to-TV-and-movie adaptation train keeps rolling right along — powered by our incessant need for new streaming content, as well as source material for the big-budget theatrical fare we all enjoy. One of the best recent examples of this is Fever Dream, a Netflix original movie that was just added to the streamer last month. It’s based on Samanta Schweblin’s novel of the same name. And it’s in line with a trend we continue to see...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Tom Holland might have confirmed a big Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler

Don't Miss: 10 of Amazon’s craziest Black Friday deals are back today Like his Peter Parker character in Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy, Tom Holland has grown a lot when it comes to big MCU leaks. He’s more likely to deny the big No Way Home plot point that everyone knows about than say anything that would spoil it. However, Holland might not be able to control absolutely everything he says or his body language during the No Way Home press interviews. And it so happens that the actor might have said something during the press tour that implies one of the biggest...
MOVIES

