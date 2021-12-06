ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

ACWA Power signs MoU with Natixis to finance up to $2 bln of projects

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4swk_0dF0eUDQ00

DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - ACWA Power, which is partly owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign Public Investment Fund, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, ACWA said on Monday.

The MoU aims for Natixis to finance ACWA projects with up to $2 billion over two years.

Natixis has previously underwritten a number of ACWA's deals, including the Sakaka solar photovoltaic project.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Iraq Drilling signs deal with China's ZPEC - state news agency

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Iraq Drilling Company signed a deal with China's Zhongman Petroleum and Natural Gas Group (ZPEC), Iraq's state news agency reported on Monday. The news agency did not provide any further details. Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad, Editing by Louise Heavens. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China state planner says will strengthen energy system

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Monday it would strengthen construction of the country’s energy system, from production to storage and distribution, in order to ensure supplies of coal, power and natural gas. In a statement on implementing guidance from last week’s Central Economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acwa Power#Public Investment Fund#Mou
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
Reuters

GM plans to invest over $3 bln for EV projects in Michigan - WSJ

Dec 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is planning to invest more than $3 billion to make electric vehicles in Michigan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters...
MICHIGAN STATE
Reuters

France plans 8 bln investment in joint EU investment projects

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - France aims to pump 8 billion euros ($9.0 billion) into joint European investment projects for batteries, semiconductors, hydrogen and the health sector, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday. The European Commission loosens its usually strict state aid rules for Important Projects of Common...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Financing deal worth 1.24 bln euro signed for Turkish railway project

ISTANBUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A green financing deal for the Turkish Finance Ministry, worth 1.24 billion euro ($1.40 billion), has been signed to fund development of a new high-speed railway line in northwest Turkey, Standard Chartered Bank said on Thursday. The 200 kilometer railway line, a crucial project for...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Saudi Arabia
milwaukeesun.com

Karnataka govt to sign MoU with NSE Academy to impart financial awareness

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI): Karnataka Higher Education Council will be signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Academy to provide financial awareness for the holistic well-being of college students. Informing of the decision, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr. CN Ashwatha Narayana, in a...
EDUCATION
Seekingalpha.com

Newpark signs MoU for Saudi Arabia joint venture

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) +2.8% post-market on news that its Fluids Systems operating segment entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia's TAQA to establish a joint venture company providing oilfield chemicals and related products and services in the country. Newpark says it will provide technical and other support...
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Acciona signs up to supply solar for 3 GW green hydrogen project

A 3 GW green hydrogen facility planned for Queensland, Australia, could be powered by solar PV after state-owned Stanwell Corporation and Acciona Energia, a subsidiary of Spanish conglomerate Acciona, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on future energy supply for proposed hydrogen production and export. Stanwell has teamed with a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

JPMorgan to back KKR's 45 bln euro financing in TIM deal -paper

MILAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. fund KKR's (KKR.N) proposal to buy Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) includes a letter of commitment by JPMorgan (JPM.N) to support the 45 billion euros ($51 billion) financing needed for the deal, Italian daily Il Messaggero reported. JPMorgan said in the letter it was ready...
BUSINESS
Variety

MBC Saudi Arabia Preps High-End Projects on Noah’s Ark, Rise of Oil; Production Chief Zeinab Abu Alsamh Talks Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Prominent Arab world broadcaster MBC is ramping up film and TV production in Saudi Arabia, where a slew of high-end projects in the pipeline is set to join U.S. tentpoles like Anthony Mackie-starrer “Desert Warrior,” which is currently shooting. Zeinab Abu Alsamh, who is general manager of MBC Studios in Saudi, said she has roughly 20 projects — both TV and film — in various stages and is looking to greenlight at least some of them for production within the next 18 months. MBC is at the forefront of the current Saudi media industry boom, which is being accelerated by the growth...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Hyundai Engineering expects planned IPO to raise up to $1 bln

SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Korean construction company Hyundai Engineering's planned initial public offering (IPO) is expected to raise up to 1.2 trillion won ($1.02 billion), the company said on Friday. Hyundai Engineering, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, engages in civil and infrastructure engineering and construction business. It...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Novo Nordisk invests $2.6 bln in new production at Danish plant

COPENHAGEN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Diabetes drug maker Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) said on Monday it will invest 17 billion Danish crowns ($2.58 billion) into increasing production capacity in Denmark. Novo, the world's biggest producer of diabetes drugs, said the investment will include three new manufacturing plants and expansion of one...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
progressivegrocer.com

Amazon Powers Up More Renewable Energy Projects

Taking another step in its goal of powering 100% of its business operations with renewable energy by 2025, Amazon announced several new utility-scale wind and solar projects around the world, including eight in the U.S. The global projects will help power Amazon’s corporate offices, fulfillment centers and data centers. According...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenBiz

BlackRock on the power of public-private finance

The current chapter of the Anthropocene epoch, characterized by a Code Red for humanity, demands an "all of the above" approach to climate solutions. While it is the public sector’s role to lead on policy that protects society’s broad interests, the recent COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, was, as GreenBiz’s Joel Makower wrote, in many ways the "business COP."
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

246K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy