ACWA Power signs MoU with Natixis to finance up to $2 bln of projects

DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - ACWA Power, which is partly owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign Public Investment Fund, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, ACWA said on Monday.

The MoU aims for Natixis to finance ACWA projects with up to $2 billion over two years.

Natixis has previously underwritten a number of ACWA's deals, including the Sakaka solar photovoltaic project.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Richard Pullin

