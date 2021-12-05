Houston Rockets make sports history with winning streak after losses

Photo by Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets had already made NBA history with their sudden winning streak immediately after losing 15 straight games. Now, after Sunday’s home win over New Orleans, their run is historic relative to the other major North American sports leagues, as well.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the 2021-22 Rockets are the first team in the history of the NBA, MLB, NFL, or NHL to win six consecutive games after a losing streak of at least 15 games.

“The way that we’re playing now, that should be the standard,” said veteran guard Eric Gordon, who is easily the longest tenured member of the Rockets and the only remaining player from the 2017-18 group that led the NBA in wins with a 65-17 record. “I’ll take our chances against anybody, as long as we’re playing the right way.”

“It’s crazy, but you gotta love it,” said star center Christian Wood, who led Houston with 23 points and 8 rebounds during Sunday’s victory.

The Rockets (7-16) will look to take their improbable run to seven games when former star James Harden leads his Brooklyn Nets to Toyota Center on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Central.