ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

MORRIS: Celebrate God's gifts of beauty

By Orrin Morris
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Revelation 22:16, just six verses before the end of the New Testament, the author notes Jesus referring to himself as “the bright morning star." May this Lord’s Day provide you the opportunity to celebrate the generous gifts of beauty that the stars of the wildflower kingdom provide. NEW...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

Community Church of God hosts gift giveaway Saturday

You can go to the church at 5555 Bethesda Avenue at 9 a.m. and register for the free gifts from the church’s Walmart store. Once you register, the church will give you a bag to fill with gifts. There are items for children and the family. Senior Pastor for...
MACON, GA
Statesboro Herald

God surely paints a beautiful picture of his people

The picture God gives us of the church of Jesus Christ is composed of brush strokes found in both old and new testaments. The Mosaic prophets talked about an eternal, indestructible kingdom that would encompass men and women of every race. It would have its relationship with God through a covenant radically different from the one made with Israel. It would be a covenant of grace, welcoming any and all who would come to God through faith.
RELIGION
Havre Daily News

Hello, God. It's me, Mara,

You know, Lord, it's been a long time ago, but way back when, we viewed a beautiful painting done by William Hollman Hunt titled "The Light of the World." It pictures Jesus standing outside a cottage door, which is overgrown with dead weeds. The door has no latch. In one hand Jesus holds a lantern, bright with light. The other hand is knocking on the door. The painting clearly shows that we must answer the knock and open the door before we can know the abundance of God's love.
RELIGION
womansday.com

20 Best Godmother Gifts to Give the Woman Showing Your Child God's Way

Whether your child is a newborn or is already being raised as a devout Christian, you selected their godmother because she is caring, thoughtful, and committed to her faith. By being there during your child’s baptism, regular churchgoing, and other holidays and milestones, she’s proven her commitment both to God and your family. So naturally, whether it's Christmas, her birthday, or another special occasion, you want to celebrate her meaningful role by finding a godparent gift that shows just how much you appreciate her.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Hawaii State
kmuw.org

'The Hand of God' explores the duality of the beautiful and the hideous

As The Hand of God begins, a woman stands by a street in Naples when a fancy car rolls up, the window rolls down, and a striking man tells her he knows her name and also that she’s been struggling to have children. The man claims to be San Gennaro, the patron saint of Naples who died in the 4th century, and he says if she comes with him he will cure her troubles. She accepts, partly because he knows more about her intimate details than any person could know, but even more so because there’s something thoroughly bewitching about him. He takes her to a secluded location where they meet The Little Monk, another figure from Neapolitan religious folklore, and San Gennaro tells her to lean down and kiss The Little Monk’s head. She does, and at that moment, the saint grabs her rear end, telling her now the ritual is complete and she and her husband will be able to conceive.
RELIGION
Ironton Tribune

The greatest gift given to the world is the love of God

There’s a lesson in here somewhere. An Associated Press story out of Tokyo reported that “An outing of luxury sports car enthusiasts in Japan ended in an expensive freeway pileup — smashing a stunning eight Ferraris, a Lamborghini and two Mercedes likely worth more than $1 million together. Police say they believe the accident was touched off when the driver of one of the Ferraris tried to change lanes and hit the median barrier. He spun across the freeway, and the other cars collided while trying to avoid hitting his car.
RELIGION
thatshelf.com

The Hand of God Review: An Eye for Beauty

“He longs to make movies—cinema being that celebrated monument that saves the sad lives of people like Fabietto, deluding both those who make it and those who watch it to recover from the world they’ve lost,” writes Paolo Sorrentino in his introduction to the companion book for The Hand of God. “But delusions fill up our lives. Which is why cinema will never die.”
RELIGION
Byrdie

These Artistic Puzzles Are Celebrating Black Culture and Beauty

Since elementary school, William Jones and Ericka Chambers have had a lifelong passion for puzzles. The brother-sister duo's enchantment for the brain game didn't fade as adults. Instead, it sparked the idea of their business, Puzzles of Color, aimed to bridge the gap between entertainment and diversity. The entrepreneurs have...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
pix11.com

Holiday beauty gift ideas

Today we’re talking holiday beauty. Whether you’re looking for gifts or stocking stuffers,. lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French has some smart and fun ideas to spoil the women in your life. Products include, Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer, Clean Classic Rollerball Layering Set, Pacifica Dreamy Stars Dewy Skin, Secret Fresh Invisible Solid Deodorant and Nails.INC Plant Power.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Eyewitness News

Beautiful Gifts from Malloves Jewelers

Looking for that perfect gift for the special woman in your life? You can't go wrong with somethin from Malloves! From silver and gold to fun gifts, you're sure to find something at their store on Main Street in Middletown. To learn more visit malloves.com.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
L'Observateur

God puts thought into His gift-giving

Emma Kate stood before my Christmas tree and pointed to a package beneath it. “Lolli,” she said in her sweetest 2-year-old voice, “that’s a little present, and I’m a little girl. Can I open it?”. It was so difficult to say, “No.”. She didn’t wait for me to explain what...
RELIGION
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

MORRIS: During this season, focus on God's gift of love, salvation

One of the most comprehensive instructions for a Christian’s behavior is found in Philipians 4:8. It reads, “Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, let your mind dwell on these things.” May this Christmas season focus on God’s love and His gift for our salvation.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Nebraska#Canadian
Fox 59

Indy Maven has beauty and grooming gift guides

INDIANAPOLIS– Whether you’re buying for your best friend or your partner, beauty and grooming gifts are perfect pampering choices. We talk to Leslie Bailey, co founder of Indy Maven. For more information, click here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
amherstbulletin.com

Annual Leverett exhibit celebrates beauty, diversity of glass

LEVERETT — Eighteen glass artists are displaying their work for the third “Oh Beautiful Glass” exhibit, on display at Leverett Crafts & Arts through Nov. 28. The annual exhibit began in 2018, and returns this year following a hiatus in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizer Sally Prasch said it’s been “wonderful” to have the glass artists reconvene, and observe how their work has changed over time.
LEVERETT, MA
goodhousekeeping.com

These are the best Christmas gifts for beauty lovers, as chosen by the experts

If you're struggling to know what to buy the beauty lover in your life this Christmas season, look no further. Here we've rounded up the best beauty Christmas gifts from sumptuous silk hair accessories to luxury sanitiser, and from covetable new makeup releases to the very best in self-care. With input from our expert beauty team and the industry must-haves, we've curated a list of gifts for every budget that are sure to bring them joy and delight not only on the big day, but every time they use them.
MAKEUP
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Watch This Little Bird Sneak Up On His Butterfly Siblings | The Dodo

Seamus the Mejiro fell out of a tree when he was a baby. After he got rescued by Donna, her son Christopher and daughter Sabrina, he ended up in a forever home filled with butterflies and other rescue birds. Keep up with Seamus and the rest of his bird family...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Hello Magazine

GMA's Robin Roberts' pristine home with girlfriend Amber Laign is too beautiful

While Good Morning America's Robin Roberts only lives in Connecticut with her partner Amber Laign on the weekends – she hasn't scrimped on luxury. In the week the star lives in a New York apartment to be closer to work, but over the weekend she retreats to her country home complete with a light and airy conservatory space as well as a pool in the backyard. She's owned the property for over two decades and it's stunning. Keep scrolling to take a look around her residence…
CELEBRITIES
guideposts.org

God’s Abiding Presence

“Hey, you around?” I texted my friend Jennifer, who was also my manager at the store. I was beat, physically and mentally. It’d been three weeks since my father was rushed to the hospital with chillingly low blood pressure, among other symptoms, and he was still there. Jennifer called me...
RELIGION
williams-sonoma.com

How to Beautifully Wrap Gifts Without Wasting Paper

There are few small indulgences that can do more to build anticipation for the holidays than a few perfectly wrapped gifts. Yet, with recycling, reusing and repurposing always front of mind as we approach 2022, the scraps of discarded wrapping paper start to seem like a missed opportunity. Here’s a...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy