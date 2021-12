Bunting scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Jets. Bunting got the Maple Leafs on the board in the first period. The winger saw his five-game point streak end in a 4-3 loss to the Wild on Saturday, but he's racked up four goals and eight assists in his last 11 contests. The 26-year-old has been a pleasant surprise this year, posting 18 points (three on the power play), 53 shots on net, 26 hits, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 26 outings.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO