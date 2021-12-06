Lightning's Brian Elliott: Busy in rout of Flyers

If you were hoping that they Flyers would have taken their days off to re-energize, try to put the past month behind them, and attempt to dispel some of the growing pressure on their veteran head coach heading into this back-to-back against two of the league’s mightiest teams, it did not take long for the Flyers to dash those hopes. The Flyers lost their eighth in a row this season and their tenth in a row to the Lightning.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO