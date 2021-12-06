Lightning's Brian Elliott: Busy in rout of Flyers

The Tampa Bay Lightning (14-5-4) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (8-9-4) Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Lightning vs. Flyers odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Lightning picked up a 3-2 win...
The Tampa Bay Lightning picked up a dominant 7-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Sunday, but this win was extra sweet: it marks the 1,000th regular-season win in franchise history. Tampa Bay began play in the NHL in 1992-93. They are 1000-952-154 with 112 ties. That record continues to be...
Corey Perry gets the puck behind the net, comes to the front and tucks it in at the side of the net, giving the Lightning a 2-0 lead in the 1st. Victor Hedman and Ross Colton each had three assists, and Ryan McDonagh had a goal and two assists for Tampa Bay (15-5-4), which was coming off a 3-2 overtime win at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Brian Elliott made 38 saves.
PHILADELPHIA — The Lightning arrived in Philadelphia Sunday morning grateful to get out of Boston with two points after playing a game they were lucky to win. Games on back-to-back days are always tough, but the Lightning’s poor performance Saturday seemed to be a wake-up call. Even if they were weary from a short night of sleep, they came out of the gate energized for their 6 p.m. puck drop against the Flyers in South Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA — Corey Perry had two goals and an assist and Ryan McDonagh scored and had a pair of assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 7-1 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. Mathieu Joseph, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk and Pat Maroon also scored for...
The Philadelphia Flyers have skidded to a season-worst seven-game losing streak. If the Flyers hope to avoid an eighth straight defeat, they'll need to beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday in Philadelphia. "Doing this 30 years, you can see when playersare frustrated and lack...
The Philadelphia Flyers are having a very bad 2021-22 NHL season. Losers of eight straight since November 18, the Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant head coach Michel Therrien on Monday in an attempt to turn the team’s 8-10-4 season around. Mere hours after said announcement, Flyers fans were given the most perfect metaphor possible for all they’ve endured this season.
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's 7-1 win over Philadelphia on Sunday. This was a weekend to remember for Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk. After Raddysh netted his first NHL goal in Boston on Saturday, he tallied another on Sunday in Philadelphia. That came early in the second period and then, just under four minutes later, Katchouk put in his first NHL goal.
If you were hoping that they Flyers would have taken their days off to re-energize, try to put the past month behind them, and attempt to dispel some of the growing pressure on their veteran head coach heading into this back-to-back against two of the league’s mightiest teams, it did not take long for the Flyers to dash those hopes. The Flyers lost their eighth in a row this season and their tenth in a row to the Lightning.
For the third time in eighteen days, the Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning clashed. Everyone knows the narrative: TB has Philly’s number. That number is ten, as in ten straight losses to the Lightning. Alain Vigneault continues to struggle against the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. Philadelphia’s inability to solve the Lightning takes the backseat. Look at the Flyers’ performance over the last ten games. Tonight, the other shoe began to drop.
Brian Elliott has been on the receiving end of a few shots, literally, after debuting his latest goalie mask. When asked if his new goalie mask, created by professional airbrush company, Sylabrush, has gone over well with his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates, Elliott, now in his 14th NHL season, wasn’t quite sure how to answer the question.
The Philadelphia Flyers skated to a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Saturday. A three-goal second period by the Flyers, highlighted by two goals from James van Riemsdyk, spurred the win. The Flyers, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since Oct. 27...
Tuesday night Sabres games at KeyBank Center might not exactly be the hottest ticket in town right now, but it was a pretty cool experience last night if you went. Not because of what the Sabres did — they were shutout 2-0 — but the amazing play that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras made, flipping the puck over the net and having teammate Sonny Milano bat it in out of mid-air.
The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
It's been a really tough season for Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Patrik Laine. It all came crashing down last month when his father, Harri, passed away unexpectedly. Harri was a huge figure in Patrik's life and pushed him to be a hockey player and his been there every step of the way.
(CBS4) – For the first time in league history, a hockey team is valued at $2 billion and no, it’s not the Colorado Avalanche, not even close.
The New York Rangers take the top spot on Forbes list of NHL team values. It’s spot they’ve occupied for seven years in a row but a 21% increase pushes the Rangers above that $2 billion mark.
Patrik Nemeth of the Colorado Avalanche pushes the puck ahead of Filip Chytil of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 16, 2018 in New York City. (file photo credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
