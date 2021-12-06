Lightning's Victor Hedman: Strong showing Sunday

Rask notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes. Rask helped out on a Jordan Greenway tally in the second period. Playing time remains inconsistent for Rask, but he's made the most of it lately with two goals and four helpers in his last five outings. The 28-year-old has seven points, 17 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 12 contests overall. He'll likely remain in the lineup until both Mats Zuccarello (hand) and Frederick Gaudreau (COVID-19 protocols) are able to return.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO