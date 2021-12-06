ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Dominic Toninato: Logs helper Sunday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Toninato recorded an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Maple...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Logs helper in loss

Gostisbehere notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild. Gostisbehere earned the secondary helper on Clayton Keller's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Gostisbehere has cooled down a bit lately with a goal and four helpers in his last nine outings. He wasn't going to hang around a point-per-game pace all season, nor should he be expected to. The American blueliner is at three goals, 13 helpers, 50 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 23 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Nick Foligno: Logs power-play helper

Foligno produced a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Foligno had a touch on a puck that jarred it loose for Brad Marchand's shot through traffic on the equalizing goal at 8:45 of the third period. The 34-year-old Foligno is up to four assists in 10 games this season, though this was his first point with the man advantage. He's added 18 shots, 34 hits and a minus-3 rating while working in a middle-six role. He was a reliable 30-point producer with the Blue Jackets, but he'll have to pick up the pace to reach that mark in 2021-22.
NHL
New York Post

Jets’ John Franklin-Myers rebounds against Texans with dominant performance

A week ago, John Franklin-Myers was the goat. On Sunday, he was the hero. Instead of having to explain his roughing the passer penalty that figured prominently in a loss to the Dolphins, the young defensive end got to revel in the first interception of his career and his two sacks that helped the Jets knock off the Texans, 21-14.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' La'Mical Perine: Won't play Sunday

Perine (coach's decision) will not play Sunday against the Texans, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports. Perine will watch from the sidelines again and hasn't been active since Week 9. The second-year pro has work to do to leap the trio of Austin Walter, Ty Johnson and Tevin Coleman on the Jets' depth chart.
NFL
Dominic Toninato
Evgeny Svechnikov
CBS Sports

Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Will play Sunday

Franklin-Myers (hip) will play Sunday against the Texans, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports. Franklin-Myers popped up on the injury report Friday but feels well enough to hit the field Sunday. The 25-year old has 25 tackles (11 solo) and four sacks on the season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Delivers helper Sunday

Getzlaf notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. Getzlaf led the Ducks in blocks, and he also set up defenseman Hampus Lindholm for the team's lone tally. The 36-year-old center had gone three games without a point as the Ducks have tallied only nine times in the last four games. He's up to one goal, 19 assists, 55 shots, 37 hits, 24 blocks and an even plus-minus rating through 22 contests overall. Getzlaf last posted a point-per-game pace in 2017-18 -- it's probably asking too much to expect that of him at this stage of his career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson: Logs full practice Wednesday

Wilson (knee) practiced fully Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. In the wake of his return to the lineup in this past Sunday's 21-14 win over the Texans, Wilson acknowledged that his right knee still isn't 100 percent but added that he feels good enough to play. With a full practice under his belt Wednesday, the rookie QB is slated to start this weekend's home game against the 5-7 Eagles, who have allowed an average of 228.4 passing yards per game to date while having surrendered 20 TDs through the air.
NFL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Adam Larsson: Logs helper Monday

Larsson recorded an assist, two shots on net and two PIM in Monday's 7-4 win over the Sabres. Larsson helped out on Mason Appleton's empty-net goal late in the third period. With a goal and two assists in the last six games, Larsson has been somewhat involved in the offense. The 29-year-old is up to six points, 30 shots, 41 blocked shots, 53 hits and a minus-9 rating through 22 contests overall. He'll continue to log important minutes in defensive situations, but the Swede shouldn't be expected to post big scoring numbers.
NHL
#Jets#Pim#The Maple Leafs
newyorkjets.com

Jets-Texans 3 Takeaways | D-Line and Run Game Dominant in Road Victory

The Jets (3-8) secured their first road win of the season in Houston on Sunday with a come-from-behind 21-14 victory over the Texans (2-9). The defense sacked Texans QB Tyrod Taylor five times and rookie QB Zach Wilson, who returned to the lineup after a four-game absence due to a PCL sprain, benefited from a ground attack that totaled 157 yards and 2 TDs while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. The Jets scored the game's final 18 points and Jeff Ulbrich's defensive unit shut out Houston in the second half.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Shaq Lawson: Will play Sunday

Lawson (wrist) will play Sunday against the Texans, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports. Lawson was expected to suit up after logging limited practices all week. The former first-round selection will continue to help anchor the Jets' defensive line against the Texans.
NFL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Rudolfs Balcers: Adds helper Sunday

Balcers notched an assist and three hits in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Blackhawks. Balcers set up the first of Timo Meier's two goals in the narrow win. The 24-year-old Balcers has gone 10 games without scoring himself, and he has just four assists in that span. The return of Jonathan Dahlen from an arm injury could reduce Balcers' role further, though he should remain in the top six. The Latvian winger has nine points, 38 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-7 rating through 21 contests.
NHL
Sacramento Bee

Eagles look to rebound and continue dominance over Jets

PHILADELPHIA (5-7) at NEW YORK JETS (3-8) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 6-6; Jets 3-8. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 11-0. LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Jets 31-6 on Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. LAST WEEK: Eagles lost...
NFL
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
Hockey
Sports
New York Post

Jets’ defense dominates in win over Texans amid sluggish Zach Wilson return

HOUSTON — The Jets got Zach Wilson back and got back into the win column, although one did not exactly lead to the other. Wilson did not play great in his return from a knee injury, but the Jets’ defense dominated the Texans after some early struggles and the offense did just enough to get an 21-14 win Sunday at NRG Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Announce WR Corey Davis’ Status For Sunday’s Game

The New York Jets were able to notch a rare win this past Sunday without the services of star wide receiver Corey Davis. But will they need to go play without him again this weekend?. On Friday, the Jets updated Davis’ status heading into Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles....
NFL
newyorkjets.com

5 Jets to Watch When Eagles Come to MetLife for 2nd Consecutive Sunday

Five Jets to keep an eye on when the Green & White strive to secure their first two-game winning streak of Robert Saleh's tenure as head coach and the first win in franchise regular-season history over the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday:. WR Elijah Moore — Moore and Zach Wilson...
NFL
CBS Sports

Stars' Radek Faksa: Logs helper

Faksa produced an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Faksa earned the secondary helper on a Tyler Seguin goal in the second period. This was Faksa's second assist in three games. Offense isn't always consistent with the 27-year-old, but he's managed eight points, 22 shots on net, 31 hits and 23 blocked shots in 21 games as a checking-line center.
NHL
SportsGrid

Mitch Marner Won’t Play Sunday Against the Jets

The Toronto Maple Leafs took to the ice on Saturday without one of their top scorers. Mitch Marner was unavailable for the Leafs after colliding with Jake Muzzin at practice on Friday. Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed that Marner’s absence would carry over until Sunday when the Leafs play on the second night of their back-to-back against the Winnipeg Jets.
NHL
Norristown Times Herald

Follow Live: Eagles dominate 2nd half in leading Jets

The Philadelphia Eagles will head back to North Jersey to take on the New York Jets at Met Life Stadium. Get all the inside information, stats and comments right here during the game.
NFL
theScore

Marner to miss Sunday's game vs. Jets

After being held out of the Toronto Maple Leafs' contest against the Minnesota Wild, star winger Mitch Marner will also miss Sunday's game against the Winnipeg Jets, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Saturday, according to the Toronto Sun's Lance Hornby. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported on "32 Thoughts" that Marner's absence...
NHL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Eagles elevate S Jared Mayden for Sunday's game vs. the Jets

For the second week in a row, safety Jared Mayden will be elevated from the practice squad to play in a game at MetLife Stadium. Last Sunday, Mayden was called up to play against the Giants and he will be asked to do the same this Sunday against the Jets. The Eagles made the announcement late Saturday afternoon. He is the only player from the practice squad elevated for this game. Mayden will revert back to the practice squad on Monday after the game.
NFL

