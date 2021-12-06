Jets' Dominic Toninato: Logs helper Sunday

Getzlaf notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. Getzlaf led the Ducks in blocks, and he also set up defenseman Hampus Lindholm for the team's lone tally. The 36-year-old center had gone three games without a point as the Ducks have tallied only nine times in the last four games. He's up to one goal, 19 assists, 55 shots, 37 hits, 24 blocks and an even plus-minus rating through 22 contests overall. Getzlaf last posted a point-per-game pace in 2017-18 -- it's probably asking too much to expect that of him at this stage of his career.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO