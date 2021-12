Tkachuk scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over Colorado. Tkachuk's second goal of the game came on a snap shot on a breakaway 51 seconds into overtime to deliver the win. He is riding a three-game, five-point scoring streak that includes three goals. The Sens are a hot mess, but Tkachuk is delivering strong offensive production and leadership, and managing to stay in the black with his plus-minus (plus 2). The power play is still a desert for Tkachuk, who has zero points with the extra player. That will come once the team settles a bit.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO