MacKinnon (lower body) dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- to go with five shots in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to Toronto. It was his first game since Nov. 6. MacKinnon showed almost no signs of rust after missing nearly a month, but his teammates let him down, especially Jonas Johansson, who was in net for all eight goals against. Remarkably, MacKinnon came away with an even rating, even as 12 of his teammates finished minus-2 or worse. The star center has 12 points in nine games played this season and should be activated in all formats now that he's back on the ice.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO