Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase: Scores in second game back from IR

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired defenceman Chad Krys from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Kurtis Gabriel. Krys, 23, has recorded 15 points in 64 American Hockey League games with the Rockford Icehogs, including one assist in eight contests this season. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native captured a bronze medal with the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.
Forward facing discipline for kneeing against Jets defenseman Pionk. Jason Spezza will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is facing discipline for kneeing against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. A suspension of at least five games is possible because Spezza was offered the option of an in-person hearing.
NEW YORK - Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds has been fined $2,250, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Winnipeg Jets forward Jansen Harkins during NHL Game No. 380 in Winnipeg on Sunday, Dec. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The...
The Toronto Maple Leafs set a franchise record for wins in November and will look to continue their winning ways with 13 games in December. The 12th month of the year comes with many time commitments that could take away from your Maple Leafs’ viewing time. In that case, here are the can’t miss games of December.
Bunting scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks. Bunting was in on both of the Maple Leafs' second-period tallies, earning an assist on Auston Matthews' goal before scoring one of his own. The 26-year-old Bunting is on a four-game point streak with two goals and four helpers in that span. For the season, he has 14 points, 49 shots, 25 hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 23 outings.
Semyonov was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Monday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports. Semyonov has been held without a point in his first three NHL appearances. He'll likely continue to shuffle between the AHL and NHL levels frequently this season.
Simmonds scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks. Simmonds added insurance after William Nylander scored an empty-net goal late in the third period. The 33-year-old Simmonds is on a modest three-game point streak with two goals and two helpers in that span. He's up to eight points, 40 shots, 34 hits and 15 PIM through 22 contests. As long as Ondrej Kase (upper body) is out, Simmonds will see extra playing time on the third line, which has worked out well so far.
Wheeler has two assists in 1,000th game; Winnipeg has won three of four. Evgeny Svechnikov gets puck at the circle and rips a beautiful shot into the corner to score, extending the Jets lead to 3-1 in the 2nd period. 00:36 •. Blake Wheeler had two assists in his 1000th...
Michael Bunting, Alex Kerfoot and William Nylander all collected one goal and one assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs matched a franchise record with their seventh consecutive road win by beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Auston Matthews and Wayne Simmonds also scored, while goaltender Jack Campbell made 39...
The Toronto Maple Leafs face a big test tonight. Fresh off a perfect 4-0 road trip, and winners of 14 of their last 16 games, the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Colorado Avalanche. As if facing the Avs isn’t hard enough, they will be getting an extra jolt of...
LINE: Maple Leafs -118, Avalanche -103 BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking to keep its four-game win streak going when the Maple Leafs take on Colorado. The Maple Leafs are 9-3-1 at home. Toronto is 21st in the league with 33.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals. The Avalanche...
ANAHEIM -- When the subject of Ondrej Kase’s gall-to-the-wall playing style was recently brought up, Wayne Simmonds couldn't help but shake his head, widen his eyes, and chuckle. In admiration. “He's like a kamikaze fighter out there, man. He does not care,” Simmonds said. “He goes and plays his heart...
Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon will suit up against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night, head coach Jared Bednar confirmed Tuesday. "He'll be in," Bednar said on Denver's Altitude Sports Radio. "He'll be playing (Wednesday). It would take a lot to keep him out." MacKinnon has missed the last...
Colorado Avalanche @ Toronto Maple Leafs: Game #24. The Toronto Maple Leafs return home after a perfect California road trip. They went 3/3, outscoring their opponents 15-4, averaging five goals a game and giving up only one or two each night. They now return home to face the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners in a three-way tie for first place in the league.
Rielly (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Minnesota, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Rielly's status against the Wild won't be determined until the Maple Leafs take the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy managers should plan accordingly. If Rielly's unable to go, Travis Dermott will likely draw into the lineup against Minnesota.
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be playing old teammate Nazem Kadri and hIs Colorado Avalanche team tomorrow night. In this post, I’ll share some of the Maple Leafs’ player moves just before the Avalanche game on Wednesday night. What’s interesting about the Avalanche is that their great center Nathan MacKinnon...
In a game that was hyped as a possible Stanley Cup preview, the Colorado Avalanche made their first trip to Scotiabank Arena in two years and were beaten handily by the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs. The contest had many storylines — Nathan MacKinnon returned to the lineup, Nazem Kadri returned to Toronto, the best offense against the second-best defense in the league — but the game was more or less over midway through the first period, after Toronto scored their third unanswered goal en route to an 8-3 victory.
LINE: Wild -112, Maple Leafs -108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Minnesota Wild after Auston Matthews scored three goals in the Maple Leafs' 8-3 victory against the Avalanche. The Wild are 9-2-0 on their home ice. Minnesota averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the...
