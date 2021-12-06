Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase: Scores in second game back from IR

Simmonds scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks. Simmonds added insurance after William Nylander scored an empty-net goal late in the third period. The 33-year-old Simmonds is on a modest three-game point streak with two goals and two helpers in that span. He's up to eight points, 40 shots, 34 hits and 15 PIM through 22 contests. As long as Ondrej Kase (upper body) is out, Simmonds will see extra playing time on the third line, which has worked out well so far.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO