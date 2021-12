Audio Astra reviews recent audio reporting on Kansas news, including podcasts and radio stories. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The Ghislaine Edition The Slate Political Gabfest, Dec. 9 Where do we go from here on COVID-19? Chillin’ in the Statehouse, Dec. 6 A […] The post Audio Astra: We often say ‘political’ divide when we mean ‘cultural’ divide appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO