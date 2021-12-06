ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Tides return to the Bay Area

By Gayle Ong
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s Embarcadero is a popular spot to catch the King Tides.

The “Tides” made a splash Sunday morning at Pier 14 in San Francisco.

But they also reveal sea-level rise vulnerabilities.

The astronomical high tides typically roll in at the end of the year.

And it’s not the wind causing the surge.

It’s all gravity.

Scientists like Ron Hirschman, an educator at the Exploratorium museum, are studying how the high tides affect us in the long term.

And they could cause messes on the roadways.

Photos show flooded streets in Sausalito over the weekend.

While scientists research the natural phenomena, spectators are not worried about the future.

Anyone can help scientists monitor sea-level rise by submitting pictures on the California King Tides Project’s website .

Observers are urged to use caution when visiting the tides.

For more information on the tides, visit the Exploratorium’s page .

KRON4 News

