aespa to guest on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

It's official: Trevor Noah is set to take center stage as the host of the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 31! It will mark The Daily Show's host second time cracking pandemic-era jokes, poking fun at the nominees, and keeping us entertained during music's biggest night. Fingers crossed that Noah gets a live audience to give him the loud cheering he deserves to hear in person. In a GRAMMY.com statement, CEO of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. said: "Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans, and critics. We're so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening."

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO