ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

aespa to guest on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

By Yaki-Jones
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAespa will be appearing as guests on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.'. Following their guest...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Trevor Noah to perform at the Oncenter in early 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR- TV)– Trevor Noah, famous for his comedy, is set to host the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial January 22 at 7:30 p.m. This event is a part of Noah’s ‘Back to Abnormal World Tour’ that reaches from the U.S. to as far as Australia, France, Italy, and many more countries across the globe.
SYRACUSE, NY
POPSUGAR

Welcome Back! Trevor Noah Is Hosting the Grammy Awards Again in 2022

It's official: Trevor Noah is set to take center stage as the host of the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 31! It will mark The Daily Show's host second time cracking pandemic-era jokes, poking fun at the nominees, and keeping us entertained during music's biggest night. Fingers crossed that Noah gets a live audience to give him the loud cheering he deserves to hear in person. In a GRAMMY.com statement, CEO of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. said: "Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans, and critics. We're so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening."
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Trevor Noah To Return To Host The 2022 Grammys

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is so nice that he has to do it twice. He has signed on to return as the host for the 2022 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. “Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” Recording Academy President Harvey Mason Jr. told Billboard.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Julianne Moore and Trevor Noah tour same NYC digs

Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore and comedian Trevor Noah were both spotted checking out the same West Chelsea units at 532 W. 20th St. within days of each other. Although they were hunting separately, both Moore and Noah have been making big real estate moves this year. In July, the “Still...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Trevor Noah
Deadline

‘The Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Switches Lanes On Vaccinations And Ignites A Firestorm Of Online Criticism

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has touched a nerve among a certain segment of his fans, expressing skepticism in an online post of the motives of Moderna’s CEO in pushing for new vaccinations. On Twitter earlier today, Noah raised an eyebrow and seemed to claim Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel is pushing for new COVID-19 vaccines for monetary reasons. Noah based that on reports so far that the omicron variant symptoms are mild. Noah called Bancel, “The guy who stands to gain millions from new vaccines” and did a spit take by noting a new Ferrari awaits him. “Now, look, I’m not saying...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Primetimer

Trevor Noah ticks off some Daily Show fans after seemingly expressing vaccine skepticism

In a tweet The Daily Show posted Thursday afternoon, Noah seemed to claim Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel is pushing for new COVID-19 vaccines for monetary reasons in wake of the omicron variant. “Now, look, I’m not saying the CEO of Moderna is lying. I’m not saying that at all,” Noah said. “I’m just saying I don’t think he’s the most objective source on this topic. I’ll wait to hear what neutral experts say about a new vaccine.” Noah did say that if a new vaccine is needed, then “You might need to take 15 minutes out of your year” to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nick Cannon Show#Guest Appearance#Aespa#The Daily Show#Comedy Central
allkpop.com

Watch 'Music Bank' Live feat. IVE, EVERGLOW, HaHa, Xdinary Heroes & more!

'Music Bank' is airing live through KBS World TV's official YouTube channel. As usual, 'Music Bank' features the latest songs and performances by your favorite idols!. Watch the live stream above, and discuss. If you miss the performance you were waiting for, make sure to catch up with allkpop's wrap-up later tonight.
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

Netizens compare the visuals of the female idols from SM and JYP

There are many K-pop idols who have been gaining much attention for their beauty. In particular, the girl group members from major companies such as SM and JYP Entertainment have always garnered attention for their visuals. Recently, one netizen decided to compare the visuals of the female idols from these two agencies in an online community.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Giriboy and actress Kim Yoo Jung show off musical chemistry in live video for 'Your Night, Your Star, Your Moon'

Kim Yoo Jung and Giriboy have teamed up for new collaboration single!. On December 12 KST, the actress and rapper unveiled their duet single "Your Night, Your Star, Your Moon," Dingo Records' fourth song and the second of their 'Duetmate' content series. To commemorate the release, Dingo Music revealed a special clip featuring the two performing the song live.
WORLD
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allkpop.com

Minzy celebrates everything she is in bold MV for 'Fantabulous'

On December 12 KST, the former 2NE1 maknae unveiled her latest single "Fantabulous" as well as its accompanying music video. The song is an upbeat Latin pop track packed with attitude that both showcases Minzy's all-rounder skills as a dancer, rapper, and singer and delivers a confident message of self-love.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Bora of SISTAR fame to star in upcoming JTBC drama 'The One and Only'

Bora of SISTAR fame is set to star in the upcoming JTBC drama 'The One and Only'. On December 9, JTBC confirmed Bora will be starring in the upcoming drama 'The One and Only'. The series is an emotional romance drama about 3 women facing death who meet at a hospice and decide they want to take someone evil down with them when they pass away. However, they end up meeting someone who changes their lives for the better instead.
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

PIXY teases fans with new spoiler clip for upcoming single 'Call Me'

On December 12 KST, the rookie girl group unveiled a spoiler clip for their upcoming single "Call Me." In the clip, a television shows music video snippets from PIXY's previous singles "Wings," "Let Me Know," and "Addicted" before the scene becomes saturated in pinks, with the television bursting into animated hearts and a bright teaser for "Call Me."
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Watch Performances from the '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

The '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards' took place at the CJ ENM Studio Center in Paju on December 11. Eligible nominees released music from October 29, 2020 and October 31, 2021. Pre-voting began on November 4 at till November 22 and main voting began on November 25 up till the broadcast of the awards ceremony.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Spotify Is Decimating Its Comedy Library Over a Royalty Dispute

Spotify is no stranger to royalty disputes, but this one’s no laughing matter. (Sorry.) John Mulaney, Tiffany Haddish, Jim Gaffigan, Kevin Hart, and Mike Birbiglia have all seen their work wiped from the service, The Wall Street Journal reports. The comedians had joined an effort to secure royalties not just as performers but also as writers of their work—similarly to singer-songwriters. Spotify has apparently decided to hit delete instead.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy