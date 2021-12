We're waking up to cold and quiet conditions this Monday morning. You can expect temperatures to reach the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times out of the south, which is keeping our temperatures unseasonably warm. Clear skies will persist into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop dramatically once again. You can expect dry and cool conditions Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO