Regional officials will soon learn the results of their application for a $49.5 million grant from the state. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has invited the region to bring up to five representatives to Indianapolis on Tuesday to be present for READI grant announcements. Eric Frey, executive director of the Southern Indiana Housing and Community Development Corp., said grant awards will be announced at 4 p.m. during the second half of the IEDC’s regular board meeting, which should be available to stream. The Southern Indiana Housing and Community Development Corp. is the lead applicant on the region’s READI proposal.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO