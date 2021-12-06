Labor shortages: The answer lies in the power of technology

During their annual meeting in September, members of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, better known as NASDA, voted to promote reforming the Ag workforce. The vote, according to the organization, was an effort to adjust the H-2A and H-2B visa programs to fit with the changing times in farming. While there is a lot of seasonality connected to the Ag and forestry industries, NASDA officials say the need for year-round labor continues to grow. Most labor in the agricultural sector is foreign-born, with H-2A and H-2B visas only lasting for part of the year. NASDA is now looking to change that by proposing the visas be year-round.+The group says the move would provide opportunities for immigrant workers to contribute to the U.S. agricultural economy while earning legal status through continued employment.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO