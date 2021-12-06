Random: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl National Dex Can Be Unlocked As Early As Obtaining First Gym Badge
Pokemon dataminers have uncovered an interesting finding about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl‘s National Pokedex. The National Pokedex has traditionally been a feature that can only be unlocked after completing the game’s main story, however, dataminers have discovered that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl allow players to access it...nintendosoup.com
