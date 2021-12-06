Random: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl National Dex Can Be Unlocked As Early As Obtaining First Gym Badge

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl originally came to us here in the west back in 2007. I was a senior in high school when I first got my copy and ended up stopping my clock in game at 999 hours. To put it lightly, I was hooked. The series’ first entry on the DS gave us a lush new region to explore with interesting additions like the Poketch and the ability to select moves in battle that utilized the system’s touchscreen. Along with being able to bring over Pokemon from the previous generation of games, a more complete Pokedex was possible, and it was easier to attain before. Nostalgia aside, it’s now 2021 and we have the remakes in hand with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl on Switch. Do the Sinnoh games live up to the hype, or should we have left this one… underground?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO