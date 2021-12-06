ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Random: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl National Dex Can Be Unlocked As Early As Obtaining First Gym Badge

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon dataminers have uncovered an interesting finding about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl‘s National Pokedex. The National Pokedex has traditionally been a feature that can only be unlocked after completing the game’s main story, however, dataminers have discovered that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl allow players to access it...

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Two PlayStation Exclusives Next Year

Nintendo fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting two PS4 exclusive games next year; ones of these games is a proper exclusive that right now can only be played on the PS4, while the other is a console exclusive, meaning it's also available on PC, in addition to the PS4. The former, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, is obviously more notable, and it's also the better game. Developed by acclaimed studio Vanillaware and published by Atlus/Sega, it's poised to shed its PS4 exclusivity and come to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on April 22, 2022 via both the Nintendo eShop and the retail market.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Limited Run Physical Edition Of Toki Tori For Game Boy Color Announced

Another handheld gem from the past will soon be getting a physical revival in the modern day, thanks to Limited Run Games!. The publisher has announced that it will publishing its own physical version of the Game Boy Color title Toki Tori. Pre-orders for the game will commence on 10 December 2021 (10 am ET), and feature retro-style boxes with artwork as seen below:
TECHNOLOGY
nintendosoup.com

Pokeballs Invade The Official Pokemon Legends Arceus Website

The Pokemon Company has released an odd mini-game on the official Pokemon Legends Arceus website. As shared on the Pokemon Twitter account, players can now visit a special page on the Pokemon Legends Arceus English and Japanese website, where they can play a mini-game where they try to pick up a bunch of Poke Balls that have been “dropped” on the page. The Tweet promises that “a surprise” will be shown if the player picks up all the balls.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Pokemon Home#The National Dex#Anubis
nintendoeverything.com

[Review] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl originally came to us here in the west back in 2007. I was a senior in high school when I first got my copy and ended up stopping my clock in game at 999 hours. To put it lightly, I was hooked. The series’ first entry on the DS gave us a lush new region to explore with interesting additions like the Poketch and the ability to select moves in battle that utilized the system’s touchscreen. Along with being able to bring over Pokemon from the previous generation of games, a more complete Pokedex was possible, and it was easier to attain before. Nostalgia aside, it’s now 2021 and we have the remakes in hand with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl on Switch. Do the Sinnoh games live up to the hype, or should we have left this one… underground?
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Star Wars: Hunters Receives First Gameplay Trailer

Developer Zynga has released another trailer for their upcoming arena battle game Star Wars: Hunters. Following the cinematic trailer from earlier this year, the new trailer gives us our first look at gameplay for the free-to-play title, including the maps and various characters players will be able to use. Check...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Physical Editions Announced For The West

Gunvolt fans in the west will soon be able to reserve their physical copy of Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 for Switch!. Limited Run Games has revealed that it will be distributing a Nintendo Switch physical release of the upcoming sequel. Standard Edition copies (pictured above) will be available for $39.99 USD each over here, when pre-orders commence on 25 January 2022 (12pm ET).
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Animal Crossing All-Star Collection Plushies For Chrissy, Francine, And Raymond Announced

Looking to expand your collection of fluffy Animal Crossing friends? More fan-favorite villagers from the series will soon be available in plush form!. Sanei Boeki has revealed 3 new Animal Crossing All-Star Collection plushies, which will be launching in Spring/Summer 2022. As you can see above, the new plushies will feature none other than Chrissy, Francine, And Raymond!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pokemon
nintendosoup.com

Americas eShop Update: Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, Loop Hero, Wytchwood

Life is Strange: True Colors – A bold new era of the award-winning Life is Strange series begins, with a new playable lead character and a thrilling mystery to solve in Life is Strange: True Colors! Alex Chen has long suppressed her “curse”: the supernatural ability to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, which she sees as blazing, colored auras. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her volatile power to find the truth – and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Hisuian Voltorb Revealed For Pokemon Legends Arceus

Following yesterday’s tease, The Pokemon Company has officially revealed a new Hisuian form Pokemon for Pokemon Legends Arceus. The new form is Hisuian Voltorb, a Electric/Grass type variant of the Generation 1 Ball Pokemon. As expected, its appearance greatly resembles the ancient Poke Balls used in Hisui as opposed to the more modern Poke Balls.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Gal Gun: Double Peace Coming To Switch March 17th 2022

Inti Creates has announced they will be bringing Gal Gun: Double Peace to Switch next year. Originally released for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in 2015, the arcade shooter/dating simulator will be releasing on March 17th 2022 for Switch. It will include all the DLC released for the previous versions of the game, a new opening movie and song featuring the game’s heroines, as well as “English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean” language support.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon Unite Has Crossed 50 Million Downloads

The Pokemon Company has announced that Pokemon Unite has reached a new massive milestone on Switch. As of 6 December 2021, the title has crossed 50 million downloads. To celebrate, 2000 Aeos Tickets will be distributed for free to any user who logs in between 9 December 2021 to 31 January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Receives New Trailer, New Amiibo Revealed

A new teaser was released for the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion. The trailer showcases a brief introduction to the story and the land of Elgado, which serves as the setting for the expansion. You can watch the trailer below:. “Chilling new monsters and mysterious characters beckon you to...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

The Pokemon Company Releases New ASMR Video Featuring Piplup

Last year, The Pokemon Company began uploading its own brand of ASMR videos featuring Chespin, Charmander, Grimer, and more. Well, Pokemon fans can now chill out with even more ambient Pokemon sounds!. The Pokemon Company has released yet another ASMR video on its official YouTube channel. This time, it features...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
nintendosoup.com

Blasphemous “Wounds Of The Eventide” Free DLC Now Live

Developer The Game Kitchen and Publisher Team17 have released the final major free DLC update for Blasphemous. The update will add a number of new areas, enemies, and bosses to the game, as well as add a new ending that will lead into the sequel which is coming in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Check Out This Neat Metroid Fan Game Created In Game Builder Garage

When it first launched earlier this year, Game Builder Garage became the darling of many aspiring developers-at-heart and Nintendo fans alike. Well, the game-building title has now been used to pay some neat homage to one of Nintendo’s cult-classic franchises recently!. The two folks behind YouTube channel Looygi Bros. have...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Tetris 99 27th Maximus Cup Features Mario Party Superstars Theme

Nintendo has announced the next Maximus Cup competition for Tetris 99. The 27th Maximus Cup for Tetris 99 will give players a chance to earn a special theme based on Mario Party Superstars by accumulating 100 event points. It will begin later this week on 9th December 2021, and run till 13th December 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Banjo-Kazooie Coming To Switch Online Expansion Pack January 2022

Nintendo has announced a new game coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack next month. The original Banjo-Kazooie will be joining the roster of Nintendo 64 titles included in the Expansion Pack on sometime in January 2022. At the time of this writing, further details have not been announced.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Lair Of The Clockwork God Switch Physical Editions Announced, Pre-Orders Start December 31

Switch owners will soon get their chance to own the hilarious Lair of the Clockwork God in physical form!. Limited Run Games has confirmed that the platforming point-and-click adventure is next in line to get an Switch physical release. Open pre-orders for the title will commence on 31 December 2021 (10 am ET), at $34.99 USD per standard copy for Switch (pictured above).
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Loop Hero Receives New Animated Trailer, Physical Editions Up For Pre-Order

Devolver Digital has uploaded a new trailer for Loop Hero on Switch. The trailer is meant to celebrate the launch of the game on the hybrid console, providing a more cinematic take on the game’s plot. In addition, pre-orders for physical versions of the game are now live on Special Reserve Games, including a standard version with just the game, as well as a collector’s edition with an instruction booklet, special art card, special packaging, and jacket artwork.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy