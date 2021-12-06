ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 arrested after shots fired inside restaurant

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 7 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Two people were arrested Sunday after an altercation led to gunfire at a restaurant in the Mount Hope area, police said.

The San Diego Police Department received a call around 8 p.m. about shots fired on 4301 Market Street.

Initially, authorities said the two men got into a fight. Moments later, one of the men started firing shots into the air while inside Mariscos Altata, according to police.

SDPD confirmed the two men were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Few other details about the incident were immediately available.

