NFL

Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Leads team in receiving

 7 days ago

Jeudy had four receptions on six targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 22-9 loss to the Chiefs. Jeudy was the...

Yardbarker

Fangio Says Courtland Sutton's Disappearance in Broncos' Offense Since Jeudy Returned is 'Coincidental'

Jerry Jeudy returned off injured reserve in the Denver Broncos' Week 8 win over the Washington Football Team. Jeudy has easily been the team's most productive receiver since. Meanwhile, Courtland Sutton — hot off the heels of getting a fat four-year extension — has become persona non grata. Since Jeudy's return to the field, Sutton has been targeted 18 times. In five games.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 14, 2021: Proven model says start Jerry Jeudy, sit James Conner

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton threw four interceptions in Chicago's loss to Arizona last Sunday, making him one of the worst Fantasy football picks of the week. The Bears are expected to get rookie quarterback Justin Fields back from an injury in time for Sunday Night Football against Green Bay. Fields has struggled as well, throwing eight interceptions to just four touchdowns. He is facing an elite Packers defense, so where should he be in your Fantasy football rankings?
NFL
Mile High Report

Jerry Jeudy effective, but underutilized in Chiefs loss

The Denver Broncos have an offensive coordinator problem, though that’s not a secret. It has cost them quite a few games this season through some maddening play concepts and calls. However, perhaps the most damning of all has been the inability to really feature...anybody in the passing game. Most...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Cause Of Death Revealed For Former WR Demaryius Thomas

In a shocking report last night, Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33. People immediately began to wonder what the cause of death was. According to the New York Post, Thomas’ cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur believes that the cause of death was a seizure he suffered in the shower. Bonseigneur said that Thomas was alone at the time, and wasn’t found until it was too late.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
Black Enterprise

Odell Beckham Jr. Becomes First Black NFL Player To Request Crypto Salary In CashApp Partnership

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have parlayed his new contract with the Los Angeles Rams into a partnership to help promote CashApp as a Bitcoin platform. Beckham was signed by the Rams less than one week after his previous team, the Cleveland Browns, released him on Nov. 5. Last Monday, Beckham tweeted how he would be receiving his paychecks for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: This may end up being the fate for Calvin Ridley

There is no denying that Calvin Ridley has had a disappointing fourth year with the Atlanta Falcons. After a year in which he set career highs in all major statistics for a wide receiver, he has done virtually nothing. A large reason for that is the fact that he has had to sit out numerous games due to his mental health, which he should always prioritize over the game of football.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Admission

Here’s a warning to the rest of the National Football League: don’t do anything to fire up Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, the Raiders gathered at midfield prior to kickoff against the Chiefs. Las Vegas’ entire team stood on the Arrowhead Stadium midfield logo.
NFL
Bossip

33-Year-Old NFL Champ Demaryius Thomas Death Believed To Be Caused By Seizures

On Thursday, the sports world was rocked and saddened by the news that former NFL star and Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had died at age 33. ESPN reported that Thomas, who played primarily for the Denver Broncos, was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia, home and, according to Roswell police, “preliminary reports indicated Thomas’ death might have resulted from a medical issue.”
NFL
FlurrySports

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is Walking on Thin Ice

Just over a year ago, Ohio State football fans were overcome with joy when the Class of 2022 top overall player, quarterback Quinn Ewers, committed to the Buckeyes. What followed was a bizarre timeline where Ewers decided to forgo his senior season of high school football and enroll a year early at Ohio State. He did this to get his name in the NFL draft sooner and also to profit off his name, image and likeness while playing for the Buckeyes a year early. He was an older class of 2022 player, who was already 18 when he showed up in Columbus before fall camp. However, CJ Stroud had locked himself in as the starter before Ewers even arrived.
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers eyeing disgruntled star on trade block

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hover around the .500 mark as they go through the growing pains of building team chemistry. But could a midseason acquisition be exactly what they need?. The Lakers are reportedly in the mix for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who has making headlines of...
NBA
9NEWS

Misfortune follows Von Miller from Colorado to California

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After Von Miller left his Russian sable hat and the tears behind in Denver following his trade from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, he cracked, "I went to bed 4-4 and woke up 7-1." Talk about a Hollywood ending for the Super Bowl 50 MVP.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Colin Cowherd Says Browns Have Made A Decision On Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are in their much needed bye week. Losing a disappointing game to the Ravens where the offense sputtered was not how the Browns wanted to go into the bye. It is how things turned out, and Colin Cowherd (among others) is weighing on the Baker Mayfield situation in Cleveland as of Week 12.
NFL

