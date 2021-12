The month of November was a productive one for Seattle's power play - we take a look at what improvements in play are behind that success. A part of the Kraken's game that has drawn attention lately (for all the right reasons) is the power play. After getting two goals with the man advantage in the second game of the season, this part of Seattle's special teams went cold. In the first 12 games of the year, the Kraken scored three times in 26 attempts including a span of seven games without a power-play goal (each of those games included power play opportunities).

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO