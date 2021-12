The NHL said Saturday that it had erred in disallowing what would have been the tying goal in Friday’s 2-1 Rangers win over the Sabres because of a Buffalo player being offside. In its statement, the league said there was no video evidence that the player who was offside, Rasmus Dahlin, had not "tagged up’’ and gotten back to an onside position before teammate Victor Olofsson touched the puck.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO