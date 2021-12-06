Interview With Peter Malone Elliott And Alexander Sharp, The Brains Behind New Home Invasion Thriller ‘Wired Shut’

Reed Rodney (Blake Stadel) is a famous writer who is not only in a creative slump, but has also endured a brutal accident. With his mouth wired shut, he is left to linger about his home – sitting around on his laptop and slurping away at his nutritional drinks through a large straw. Things become a little more eventful for him when his estranged daughter Emmy (Natalie Sharp) arrives to visit him. She shares that her mom thought it might be a good idea for her to spend some time with him before she heads off to school; but when Reed learns from his ex-wife that she did not send Emmy to him, one begins to wonder what Emmy’s intentions may be. When a plan to rob Reed goes awry, the two are tested – they must work together or face a terrible fate.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO