Netflix has released an official teaser and poster for their upcoming anime film Bubble, which is arriving on the streaming service next spring. We’ve gotten our first look at the upcoming Netflix anime film Bubble, which is scheduled to arrive on the streaming service on April 28, 2022. Bubble takes place in an alternate Tokyo where the laws of gravity have been broken due to bubbles that manipulate this force of nature. The new anime feature brings together some of the most popular and talented creators, featuring director Tetsuro Araki and WIT Studio, the forces behind the hugely popular Attack on Titan anime. Bubble features a screenplay by Gen Urobuchi (Puella Magi Madoka Magica), character designs by Takeshi Obata (Death Note) and music by Hiroyuki Sawano (Promare)

