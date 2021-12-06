Monday’s Pollen Outlook (12/6/21)

Local weather report for Monday, December 6. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 51° to a high of 71°. Sunrise is 6:30 AM and Sunset 4:47 PM . Cloudy . There is a 10% chance of rain in the morning , 45% chance of rain in the afternoon and 55% chance of rain during the evening.
Wind Advisory in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers from 10 PM EST Sunday to 7 PM EST Monday.. Waking up to a dry Sunday morning with passing lake-effect clouds. Weather remains dry as a high pressure system lingers around the Twin Tiers. High temperatures will reach the low 40’s. A strong warm front to the southwest could bring southerly winds with speeds of 20 to 30 MPH tonight. Some winds may gust up as high as 50 MPH. A slight chance of rain is also possible tonight as the warm front moves closer to the region. Lows drop down to the mid 30’s with wind chill temperatures as low as the upper 20’s.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa for Friday as the first major winter storm of the season. The National Weather Service upgraded the watch to a winter storm warning just before noon on Thursday.
A big storm is expected to hit Washington and Oregon tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service. Therefore, a winter storm watch has been issued for several counties. Total snow accumulation will be several inches in some towns, with wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.
The North Bay is looking at a incoming atmospheric river this weekend. From Saturday night through Monday, forecasters are expecting two to three inches of rain for Sonoma County’s cities and two to five inches for the coastal regions. As for the possibility of flooding, Matt Mehle with the National Weather Service says that areas that normally get flooding during light rain, like Mark West Springs, should be on alert.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After severe weather struck central Kentucky early Monday morning, another round of strong to severe storms is on the way late Friday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed central Kentucky in a Slight (Level 2) Risk for severe weather through early Saturday morning. SEVERE...
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An atmospheric river building in intensity out in the Pacific moved ever closer to the Northern California coast Thursday, carrying with it the promise of much-needed rain beginning Sunday and rolling into next week. That’s welcome news for a region still in the grip...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several days of wet weather are in store for Northern California.
Periods of light to moderate rain started in the valley Wednesday night. The Sierra is also expected to see periods of moderate to heavy snow, and chain controls are already in place along Interstate 80 and Highway 50.
Periods of wet weather are forecast to continue at least through early next week. Mountain snow & Valley rain return tonight-Thursday. Dry & colder weather are forecast for the weekend, then wetter weather is likely Sunday-early next week. Stay tuned for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VFInjwSWO5
After a temporary clearing of the sky overnight, clouds will once again thicken up during the course of Thursday. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side, certainly not unusual for this time of the year! The passage of a warm front will allow temperatures to gently rise into the lower 40s overnight.
This morning, a winter storm will bring the first widespread and significant snow of the season to parts of the Intermountain West and Central Rockies before moving on to the Great Plains and Upper Midwest by Friday afternoon.
FORECAST SUMMARY: After another cold start to our day, it will turn mild quickly. The afternoon will become very pleasant as high temperatures reach the low to middle 70’s. There will be a light south wind under a mostly sunny sky. Cloud cover will increase this evening. The winds will increase tonight. There will be […]
Morning fog and low clouds in the Central Valley and foothills, otherwise another weather system approaches today bringing showers tonight into Thursday. Colder weather expected late this week with valley frost possible Friday and Saturday mornings. More significant valley rain and mountain snow expected next week. Satellite imagery shows the...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the mid-20s.
A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s.
Friday will start off dry, but showers will increase in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Rain chances linger into Saturday morning, when we’ll have a chance for some light snow to be mixed with rain. It will be turning partly cloudy on Saturday afternoon with...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Widespread, steady rain moved through the Valley Thursday morning as a quick storm pushes through the area. Some commuters hitting the road in the early morning hours saw heavy downpours. Some chain controls were in effect as moderate to heavy snow fell over the Sierra. Chains were required on almost all […]
By the time many folks in Siouxland are settled into work on Friday morning, they can expect to start seeing snowfall outside their window. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast office out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sioux City itself should anticipate at least three inches of snow accumulation from a winter weather event that's likely to kick off after noon. Accompanying those snowflakes, forecasters are predicting east-northeast winds that could top out at 30 mph. Heading into Friday night, there's a chance of further snow, before midnight, that could add another inch.
