As Robert Saleh might say if you suggested the Jets defense had its own struggles against New Orleans on Sunday, "I won't hide from that." But Saleh and his players also weren't going to throw themselves on the mercy of the court of public opinion, either. The Green & White defensive effort in the 30-9 loss to the Saints wasn't as bad as it had may have seemed at first glance and as tough as it had been in recent weeks.

