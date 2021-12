Our county commissioners once again have shown their ineptness. There has been much written about the Pine Hill Cemetery in Inverness. It is a historic cemetery and it was the primary cemetery for African Americans back in the day. That being said, it now is a county-owned property that needs to be maintained by the county. This is not rocket science, it should not need any budget amendments since the county has maintenance personnel with accompanying funds.

INVERNESS, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO