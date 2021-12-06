Inmate dies at Bexar County jail, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman has died after being found unresponsive in her cell at the Bexar County jail, law enforcement officials said Sunday night. Officials with the...www.kens5.com
This is happening a lot. Violence from guards, negligence and no honor in doing their jobs as guards. Something needs to be done but seems it’s hard to know who to trust in handling the situation.
The law enforcement community lacks integrity to their oath so what makes you think that we'll ever know the truth. The Medical Examiner will only say the inmate didnt have a good health.
they in there beating inmates to death and nobody doing anything about it. my sister is locked up. 2 officers beat her the other day. they taking they anger and personal life out on others and that's just disgraceful. badge check these officers need to be looked at
