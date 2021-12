Nothing brings out tempers like matches with everything on the line. And with everything to play for in group B and seeding to play for in group D, things got pretty chippy. We got things started with Manchester City as Manchester City went down to ten in their loss to RB Leipzig. Kyle Walker was handed a straight red card for his kick out at Andre Silva. This may be a situation where Walker was frustrated due to City being behind in the match but thanks to the sending off, he'll miss the first match of the knockout stages which isn't what Pep Guardiola will want to hear as Walker and Joao Cancelo have been the first choice fullbacks on the season.

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO