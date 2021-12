Injuries are inevitable. Injuries to players are one of the worst aspects of competitive sports, especially when key players go down, resulting in long-term absences. Liverpool is no stranger to this concept after an extensive absentee list kept the Reds from challenging from a second consecutive Premier League crown last season. This is just one of the most recent examples in football. Chelsea found this out the hard way, as well, when Ben Chilwell’s ACL problem put a damper on the team’s incredible 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League. This was one of the many knocks a Blues player picked up during a victory in the competition this year.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO