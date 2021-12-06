ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Moritz Seider scores Detroit Red Wings’ overtime winner on Saturday in 4-3 win over New York Islanders

By Editorials and columns
Alpena News
 7 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider scored 3:33 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Islanders 4-3 Saturday night, handing New...

www.thealpenanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
1460 ESPN Yakima

Red Wings top Kraken 4-3 in Shootout for 4th Straight Win

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Erne scored the decisive goal in a shootout and the Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game by beating the Seattle Kraken 4-3. Detroit won the shootout 2-1, with Dylan Larkin also converting. Robby Fabbri, Vladislav Namestnikov and Lucas Raymond scored in regulation for the Red Wings. Ryan Donato had two goals and Vince Dunn scored the other for the Kraken. Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for Detroit in his 150th career victory. Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots.
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Red Wings Manage Rough Seas and Conquer Kraken 4-3 in Shootout

Detroit took on the expansion Seattle Kraken tonight at Little Caesars Arena. The Kraken have struggled in their first campaign thanks in large part to poor goaltending. Getting the start tonight for the Kraken was Philipp Grubauer who is the face of those woes. Grubauer has a .890 SV% thus far this year with a 3.03 GAA and is still desperately searching to regain his form in Seattle.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Raymond, Seider & Other Eastern Rookies Making an Impact

It is nearly the end of November, and many clubs have passed the decision point on whether or not to keep their rookies with the team. For newly signed rookies, this is what decides whether or not their entry-level contract (ELC) will begin. For those who don’t know, the NHL’s...
NHL
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Kraken fall 4-3 to Detroit Red Wings in first shootout

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Erne scored the decisive goal in a shootout and the Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game by beating the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Detroit Red Wings 4, Seattle Kraken 3 (SO): Box score. Detroit won the shootout 2-1, with Dylan Larkin also...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
abc17news.com

Red Wings hand Islanders 10th straight loss, 4-3 in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider scored 3:33 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Islanders 4-3 Saturday night, handing New York its 10th straight loss. Filip Hronek, Sam Gagner and Givani Smith also scored for the Red Wings, who won their season-high fifth straight. Alex Nedeljkovic had 20 saves. Oliver Wahlstrom had two power-play goals, Cal Clutterbuck scored short-handed, and Mathew Barzal had two assists as the Islanders earned a point for the second straight game and fell to 0-8-2 during their skid. Ilya Sorokin finished with 26 saves. The Islanders, missing leading scorer Brock Nelson and defenseman Ryan Pulock due to injuries, matched the longest winless streak in franchise history, a similar 0-8-2 stretch from Nov. 19 to Dec. 9, 2013.
NHL
bostonnews.net

Rookies Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider lead Wings vs. Predators

Lucas Raymond likely would be the NHL's Rookie of the Year if the voting were conducted this week. His closest competitor might be his Detroit Red Wings teammate. Defenseman Moritz Seider scored his second overtime goal on Saturday to extend Detroit's winning streak to five games. The Red Wings will host Nashville on Tuesday.
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

3 New York Islanders Takeaways: Losing Streak Ends with Needed-Win Over Sens

The New York Islanders snapped a month’s long losing streak that finally put them in the win column. A three-goal second period helped lift the Isles to a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Anders Lee scored twice and Oliver Wahlstrom and Kieffer Bellows had a...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moritz Seider
Person
Alex Nedeljkovic
Person
Givani Smith
Person
Pius Suter
Person
Sam Gagner
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Filip Hronek
NESN

Marc Staal Scores Game-Winning Goal For Red Wings Vs. Bruins

Marc Staal was a thorn in the side of the Boston Bruins all night long. Boston was unable to take down the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night, falling by a score of 2-1. The Bruins put up 42 shots in the losing effort. Staal scored the game-winning goal for...
NHL
Finger Lakes Times

Detroit Red Wings snowed under by Colorado Avalanche, 7-3, in Denver

DENVER — The Detroit Red Wings endured a scare to one of their top players and suffered another lopsided loss on the road. Their attempt at a comeback Friday at Ball Arena was short-lived as the Colorado Avalanche unleashed a flurry that saw both Detroit goalies snowed under. The 7-3 loss dropped the Wings (13-12-3) to 4-9-1 on the road.
NHL
FanSided

8 Observations Following the Red Wings 4-3 OT Win

Don’t worry–in this version of the 8 observations of the Detroit Red Wings, I will get to Mo Seider with the last two. But here are six to start with before we get to who I believe is the MVP of this team so far. 1: The Red Wings have...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 7-3 Win Over Red Wings

The Colorado Avalanche have been pouring on the goals lately, and Friday showed that the only person that’s getting tired is the guy manning the flashing red light behind the net at Ball Arena. The Avalanche racked up three goals in each of the first and second periods en...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Blade

Walleye rally for 4-3 overtime win over Wheeling

For the third straight game, the Toledo Walleye went to overtime and for the third straight time, they prevailed. Captain T.J. Hensick scored the game-winning goal with 3:27 left in overtime as the Walleye rallied for a 4-3 win over Wheeling on Saturday night.
TOLEDO, OH
litterboxcats.com

Recap: Buchnevich gives Blues 4-3 overtime win over Panthers

The Florida Panthers scored late in the third to send the game to overtime where Pavel Buchnevic won it with a wraparound goal to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 decision in the back end of the home and home series. Aleksander Barkov returned to the lineup, unfortunately he...
NHL
Detroit News

Rookie Moritz Seider, Red Wings developing swagger as wins pile up

Detroit — Moritz Seider tested some new skates Saturday morning and liked how they felt. So the rookie wore them for that night's game against the New York Islanders. "I just tried them out and they felt pretty good, so I was feeling it a little bit," said Seider, who whirled around the ice in overtime, found an open spot and whistled a one-timer for the game-winning goal that sealed the Wings' 4-3 victory over the Islanders.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy