ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Halloween Pumpkins on the Weekapaug Bridge

By Nancy Burns-Fusaro Sun staff writer
Westerly Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Maria Streps, Laura Miguel and Linda Kearns carved more pumpkins than ever...

www.thewesterlysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Best Halloween costumes to wear with your best friend

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Halloween costume is best to wear with your best friend? Pairs costumes aren’t just for romantic couples. If you and your bestie are planning on spending Halloween together, try coordinating your costumes. There are plenty of cute best friend Halloween costume ideas out there. You can […]
LIFESTYLE
Block Island Times

Pumpkins on the steps

The Thanksgiving weekend weather is always a wild card. I remember horrid trips on the Manitou going to visit relatives in the years the Manitou was new and ran in about any kind of weather; 35 years ago, now, standing on a stoop in Mansfield, smoking because no one wanted it in the house — I can’t blame them; waking to a thick, completely unexpected blanket of snow in Foxborough, trough snow I later learned, a storm that had gone offshore suddenly coming inland and slamming a cold system coming from the other direction.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Gamespot

Impious Pumpkins

Sign In to follow. Follow Impious Pumpkins, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ENTERTAINMENT
Turnto10.com

Warwick couple transforms Halloween display into Christmas scene

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Skeletons are wearing scarfs, hats, and mittens outside 74 Holmes Road in Warwick. There’s also a pair of skeletons kissing under the mistletoe, while another set of skeletons is singing Christmas carols. And there's a scarecrow with a pumpkin head riding in a sleigh pulled by...
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anna Maria#Many Moons#Front Porch News
AZFamily

Martha Bakes: Pumpkin

Loved by Americans since colonial times, pumpkin is just as popular today as it was back then. Discover how Martha incorporates it into four remarkable recipes. A delectable pumpkin pecan pie that's perfect for entertaining, a velvety smooth cheesecake swirled with pumpkin, and the best pumpkin bread you've ever tasted, along with a show-stopping deep dish pumpkin pie that's billowing with meringue.
RECIPES
eastcountymagazine.org

Oma's Pumpkin Patch

SAY CHEESE! LOOKS WHAT'S COMING SOON AT VAN OMMERING DAIRY IN LAKESIDE. IN SEARCH OF THE GREAT PUMPKIN? CHECK OUT THESE PATCHES.
triathlete.com

Pumpkin Apple Oatmeal Cakes

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. This is one of the recipes from our guide to meal planning to help you manage your meals efficiently and deliciously. Be sure to...
RECIPES
Santafe New Mexican.com

Turning a pumpkin into dinner

Last week I realized the little pumpkin I picked up at Reunity Resources Farmstand was somehow forgotten during my pie-making sessions over the past few weeks. And being that I found myself in need of a hearty dinner that would last for many meals, I knew soup was the perfect way to put this beautiful fruit from the squash family to use.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
News On 6

Cooking Corner: Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Heather Berryhill is back this afternoon with another fun recipe! In today's cooking corner, she shows us how to make pumpkin spice muffins. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. While oven is heating, prepare a muffin tin by adding cupcake. liners to each hole. Next, mix all batter ingredients together in...
RECIPES
par-newhaven.org

Kensington Playground Halloween Party and Update

On Sunday afternoon, October 31, Friends of Kensington Playground (FOKP) hosted a hugely successful Halloween Party. For three hours, while the park was filled with happy children and families playing games, decorating pumpkins, eating and talking and laughing, the playground’s potential became a reality. This is what that space can always mean to the neighborhood, and it’s wonderful that people came out to make it so.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
royalexaminer.com

Roasted pumpkin hummus

If you love hummus, this creamy combination of chickpeas and roasted pumpkin is sure to become a seasonal favorite. Start to finish: 50 minutes (10 minutes active) • 1 small pumpkin (about 18 ounces), peeled, seeded, and diced. • 6 tablespoons olive oil, divided. • 1 teaspoon ground coriander. •...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Burbon Pumpkin Cheesecake

In the mood for a totally over-the-top dessert? Me too! I found a recipe for a Bourbon Pumpkin Cheesecake, and let me tell you, it’s every bit as indulgent and delicious as it sounds. The best part is, you can whip up the crust in a food processor, press it into a pan to chill, then whip up the filling in the food processor as well. As far as cheesecakes go, this recipe is easy peasy.
RECIPES
WTAP

Pumpkin Turnovers by Annabell Gibson

Submitted by Annabell Gibson of Williamstown, W. Va. Annabell submitted her holiday favorite “Pumpkin Turnovers” that she enjoys making. She said that it’s worth noting that the dough is handmade, and she hopes to eventually make this a family recipe. Total Time: 1 hour. Servings: 18 people. Ingredients:. Flour. Eggs.
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
olivemagazine.com

Pumpkin spiced latte

Looking for a gingerbread latte recipe? Try expert barista Celeste Wong’s step-by-step guide, then check out her gingerbread latte and caramel iced latte. Celeste says, “This is definitely a popular October and November drink. You can either buy a flavoured pumpkin spiced syrup at your supermarket or there are plenty online. But also, you can use a simple syrup or vanilla syrup too. If you want to make your own vanilla syrup, below is a quick and easy recipe and method.”
FOOD & DRINKS
waitsburgtimes.com

Cranberry Pumpkin Bread

While, to some, cranberries are seen only on holiday tables in the form of a jellied sauce out of a can, for me they are a beloved year-round ingredient. The bright red fruit, with its distinctive tart flavor, can add the perfect sparkle to both sweet and savory dishes. The American cranberry, Vaccinium macrocarpon, which is delicious either as fresh plump berries or sweet dried fruit, is native to North America. Interestingly, after Wisconsin and Massachusetts, Washington State is one of largest American producers of cranberries, much of it grown up and down the Long Beach peninsula. Driving out to our family cabin on the coast, we pass acres of the fruit growing in bogs along the highway, as well as signs for an Ocean Spray operation, a Washington State University cranberry research extension program, and even a cranberry museum. On top of seafood, I always stock up on jars of local cranberry jam and bags of fresh cranberries for my freezer before heading home. Here the crimson delights are folded into a moist spiced pumpkin bread adding zing to a holiday treat.
RECIPES
Telegraph

Pumpkin, chestnut and Stilton tart recipe

You don’t have to use Stilton. Another blue cheese is fine – though not Roquefort, which is too salty – or mix mature cheddar and Gruyère. 175g mushrooms, sliced or quartered, depending on their size. 500g pumpkin or squash, seeded and peeled (prepared weight), cut into...
RECIPES
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Pumpkin & Royal

Pumpkin and Royal are a bonded pair of cats available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!. Both 7 years old, these handsome brothers are looking for a new home together. Pumpkin is outgoing while Royal is shy so they balance each other well. Both neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, Pumpkin...
PETS
CBS Denver

Thornton Families Celebrate Holiday Season With Ugly Sweater Fun Run At Winterfest

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Families in Thornton dressed up in their wildest Christmas attire on Saturday for the city’s first-ever Ugly Sweater Family Fun Run. The event was part of Thornton’s Winterfest at Carpenter Park. (credit: CBS) Plenty of people donned their “ugliest” sweaters, hats, glasses and some face masks. While the run was not timed, there were gift card prizes for best dressed. “We’re trying to get to know who these people are, trying to find the kookiest outfit, i guess i don’t win,” said Shelly Shipley. The festival features crafts, skating and music. It all ends with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.
THORNTON, CO
oc-breeze.com

Sunday Recipe: Crustless pumpkin pie

The holiday season is a popular time to entertain. Food is often a focal point of holiday season entertaining. Individuals who navigate food allergies or intolerances may shy away from certain celebrations out of fear that a nibble of this or a bite of that may trigger an allergic response. In such instances, concern about ingredients can cast a pall over normally festive occasions.
FOOD & DRINKS
elegantislandliving.net

Halloween in the Golden Isles 2021

Halloween was the time for several spooktacular events in the Golden Isles. Historic Downtown Brunswick hosted free movie nights featuring Young Frankenstein and Hocus Pocus, as well as their 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat. On St. Simons Island, families came out to enjoy a Halloween Open House with the animals on The Farm at Oatland North. From corndogs for the kids to carrots for the goats, there were treats all around!
BRUNSWICK, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy