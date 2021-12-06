Halloween Pumpkins on the Weekapaug Bridge

While, to some, cranberries are seen only on holiday tables in the form of a jellied sauce out of a can, for me they are a beloved year-round ingredient. The bright red fruit, with its distinctive tart flavor, can add the perfect sparkle to both sweet and savory dishes. The American cranberry, Vaccinium macrocarpon, which is delicious either as fresh plump berries or sweet dried fruit, is native to North America. Interestingly, after Wisconsin and Massachusetts, Washington State is one of largest American producers of cranberries, much of it grown up and down the Long Beach peninsula. Driving out to our family cabin on the coast, we pass acres of the fruit growing in bogs along the highway, as well as signs for an Ocean Spray operation, a Washington State University cranberry research extension program, and even a cranberry museum. On top of seafood, I always stock up on jars of local cranberry jam and bags of fresh cranberries for my freezer before heading home. Here the crimson delights are folded into a moist spiced pumpkin bread adding zing to a holiday treat.

