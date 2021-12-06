Child falls off truck, run over by trailer during Christmas parade in eastern North Carolina

Bonner Springs, Kan. — Officers in Bonner Springs, Kansas, probably didn't think they'd be spending their Sunday chasing down an escaped camel. Video shows the camel making its way through a busy commercial area with someone commenting "look at that camel go!" During his journey, he went down a highway and visited a golf course, along with some neighboring homes in the area.

BONNER SPRINGS, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO