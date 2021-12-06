Child falls off truck, run over by trailer during Christmas parade in eastern North Carolina
Bath, N.C. — A 9-year-old boy was injured after falling off of a pickup truck and being run over by the trailer attached to...www.wral.com
Bath, N.C. — A 9-year-old boy was injured after falling off of a pickup truck and being run over by the trailer attached to...www.wral.com
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0